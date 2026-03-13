Spices And Seasonings Market Size To Reach USD 28.21 Billion By 2031, Driven By Health Awareness And Ethnic Flavors
"Seasoning And Spices Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the spices and seasonings market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the spices and seasonings market size was valued at USD 20.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 21.99 billion in 2026 to USD 28.21 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.12%. Growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for natural ingredients and functional spices such as turmeric, ginger, and garlic, which are associated with immunity and health benefits. Clean-label preferences and sustainability practices are also encouraging manufacturers to emphasize transparent sourcing and natural formulations.
At the same time, the globalization of food culture is boosting demand for ethnic spice blends and fusion flavors. The rise in home cooking, along with the influence of social media and cooking shows, is encouraging consumers to explore global cuisines and experiment with new seasoning combinations, supporting the steady spices and seasonings market growth.
Key Trends Shaping the Spices and Seasonings Market
Health Awareness Driving Demand
Consumers are increasingly choosing spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, and cardamom for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This trend is expanding the market into functional foods, dietary supplements, and health-focused applications.
Rise of Organic and Clean-Label Products
There is a growing demand for natural, minimally processed spices without artificial additives. Manufacturers are expanding organic product lines, improving sourcing practices, and providing clear labeling to meet consumer expectations.
Popularity of Ethnic and Global Flavors
Exposure to international cuisines is fueling demand for diverse spice blends and fusion flavors. Social media, cooking shows, and ethnic restaurants are encouraging consumers to experiment with new tastes at home.
Convenience and Processed Food Growth
The increase in ready-to-eat meals, frozen foods, and snacks has led manufacturers to incorporate a variety of spice blends for unique flavors, supporting the Spices and Seasonings Market Growth.
Spices and Seasonings Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Salt and Salt Substitutes
Herbs and Seasonings
-
Thyme
Basil
Oregano
Parsley
Mint
Other Herbs
Spices
-
Pepper
Cardamom
Cinnamon
Clove
Nutmeg
Chilli Pepper
Sesame
Turmeric
Other Spices
By Category
-
Conventional
Organic
By Form
-
Whole
Ground/Powder
Others (crushed, flakes, paste, etc.)
By Application
-
Bakery and Confectionery
Soups, Noodles, and Pasta
Meat and Seafood
Sauces, Salads, and Dressings
Savory Snacks
Other Applications
By Geography
-
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Key in the Spices and Seasonings Companies
-
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Olam Group
Kerry Group Plc
Cargill Incorporated
Sensient Technologies
Conclusion
The global Spices and Seasonings Market is expected to continue growing, driven by increasing health awareness, demand for authentic ethnic flavors, and the popularity of convenience foods. Manufacturers are responding with organic and clean-label products, innovative spice blends, and transparent sourcing to meet evolving consumer preferences.
Despite challenges such as raw material price fluctuations, climate impacts, and quality concerns, the market remains resilient. The Spices and Seasonings Market Share is set to expand as consumers seek functional, flavorful, and health-focused ingredients, reflecting the rising significance of spices in both traditional and modern culinary practices.
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United States Seasoning and Spices Market
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