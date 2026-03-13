Spices And Seasonings Market Size To Reach USD 28.21 Billion By 2031, Driven By Health Awareness And Ethnic Flavors

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Seasoning And Spices Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the spices and seasonings market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the spices and seasonings market size was valued at USD 20.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 21.99 billion in 2026 to USD 28.21 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.12%. Growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for natural ingredients and functional spices such as turmeric, ginger, and garlic, which are associated with immunity and health benefits. Clean-label preferences and sustainability practices are also encouraging manufacturers to emphasize transparent sourcing and natural formulations.

At the same time, the globalization of food culture is boosting demand for ethnic spice blends and fusion flavors. The rise in home cooking, along with the influence of social media and cooking shows, is encouraging consumers to explore global cuisines and experiment with new seasoning combinations, supporting the steady spices and seasonings market growth.

Key Trends Shaping the Spices and Seasonings Market

Health Awareness Driving Demand

Consumers are increasingly choosing spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, and cardamom for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This trend is expanding the market into functional foods, dietary supplements, and health-focused applications.

Rise of Organic and Clean-Label Products

There is a growing demand for natural, minimally processed spices without artificial additives. Manufacturers are expanding organic product lines, improving sourcing practices, and providing clear labeling to meet consumer expectations.

Popularity of Ethnic and Global Flavors

Exposure to international cuisines is fueling demand for diverse spice blends and fusion flavors. Social media, cooking shows, and ethnic restaurants are encouraging consumers to experiment with new tastes at home.

Convenience and Processed Food Growth

The increase in ready-to-eat meals, frozen foods, and snacks has led manufacturers to incorporate a variety of spice blends for unique flavors, supporting the Spices and Seasonings Market Growth.

Spices and Seasonings Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Salt and Salt Substitutes

Herbs and Seasonings



Thyme

Basil

Oregano

Parsley

Mint Other Herbs

Spices



Pepper

Cardamom

Cinnamon

Clove

Nutmeg

Chilli Pepper

Sesame

Turmeric Other Spices

By Category



Conventional Organic

By Form



Whole

Ground/Powder Others (crushed, flakes, paste, etc.)

By Application



Bakery and Confectionery

Soups, Noodles, and Pasta

Meat and Seafood

Sauces, Salads, and Dressings

Savory Snacks Other Applications

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Key in the Spices and Seasonings Companies



Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Olam Group

Kerry Group Plc

Cargill Incorporated Sensient Technologies

Conclusion

The global Spices and Seasonings Market is expected to continue growing, driven by increasing health awareness, demand for authentic ethnic flavors, and the popularity of convenience foods. Manufacturers are responding with organic and clean-label products, innovative spice blends, and transparent sourcing to meet evolving consumer preferences.

Despite challenges such as raw material price fluctuations, climate impacts, and quality concerns, the market remains resilient. The Spices and Seasonings Market Share is set to expand as consumers seek functional, flavorful, and health-focused ingredients, reflecting the rising significance of spices in both traditional and modern culinary practices.

Industry Related Reports:

Africa Spice and Herb Extracts Market

The Asia-Pacific spice and herb extracts market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.89%, supported by strong growth in processed foods, ready-to-eat meals, and rising awareness of health benefits associated with natural extracts. Innovation in extraction techniques and expansion of foodservice channels are key growth drivers.

United States Seasoning and Spices Market

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.