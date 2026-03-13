Medical Equipment Maintenance Market To Reach $101.52 Billion By 2030

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Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Device (MRI, X-ray, CT, Ultrasound, Patient Monitoring, Dental Equipment), Provider (OEM, ISO), Service (Preventive, Corrective), Contract Service (Customized, Add-on), End User (Hospital, ASCs) - Forecast to 2030.

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Device (MRI, X-ray, CT, Ultrasound, Patient Monitoring, Dental Equipment), Provider (OEM, ISO), Service (Preventive, Corrective), Contract Service (Customized, Add-on), End User (Hospital, ASCs) - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 101.52 billion by 2030 from USD 60.68 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

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298 Market Data Tables

64 Figures 373 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Medical Equipment Maintenance Market - Global Forecast to 2030.”

Some of the prominent key players are:



Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany),

GE Healthcare (US),

Medtronic (Ireland),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market.

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The market is categorized by device type into diagnostic imaging equipment, patient monitoring & life support devices, surgical equipment, radiotherapy devices, laboratory equipment, endoscopic devices, medical lasers, electrosurgical equipment, dental equipment, radiotherapy devices, ophthalmology equipment, and durable medical equipment.

The medical equipment maintenance market is segmented by service type into operational, corrective, and preventive maintenance. The preventive maintenance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As diagnostic imaging systems grow more advanced and complex, proactive upkeep is essential to minimize breakdowns and maintain seamless operation.

The medical equipment maintenance market is segmented by service provider into single-vendor OEMs, multi-vendor OEMs, ISOs, and in-house maintenance. The ISOs segment dominated the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's high growth rate is attributed to the expanding healthcare markets, rising disposable income, increasing focus on technologically advanced maintenance equipment, and the high uptake of specialized services for the maintenance of products. The high growth potential of emerging economies is also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The medical equipment maintenance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The key factors contributing to market growth include the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, and the increasing uptake of medical devices. The rise in device usage emphasizes the need for proactive maintenance to ensure equipment reliability, which is crucial for patient care. Healthcare facilities prioritize maintenance services to prevent equipment failures, minimize downtime, and maintain patient safety. The aging global population also increases the demand for medical equipment maintenance as providers adapt to the needs of older patients. However, integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical devices brings cybersecurity and data management challenges, requiring maintenance providers to develop expertise in these areas.

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