Zelensky Responds To Trump Refusal To Assist Ukraine Against Iranian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made these remarks to journalists in Paris, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Rhetoric is just rhetoric. The main thing is that we know what we're doing,” Zelensky noted.

He also expressed gratitude to the U.S. for the opportunity to purchase weapons.

“We are grateful to the Americans for the fact that we continue to have the opportunity to purchase through the PURL program. And what we're buying includes both HIMARS and missiles for the Patriot system,” he explained.

: Timing of next round of peace talks depends on American

As reported, Trump previously stated that the U.S. does not need Ukraine's help in combating Iranian drones.

Today, March 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in France on a visit.

Photo: OP