Stayton Sublimity Chamber Of Commerce Announces Call For Nominations For 80Th Annual Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For 80 years, the Stayton Sublimity Chamber of Commerce has honored the businesses, nonprofits, and individuals who help shape the strength and success of our region. The Chamber is now accepting nominations for its milestone 80th Annual Award Ceremony.

This year's theme,“Rising Together – Elevating Business. Strengthening Community,” reflects the spirit of collaboration and leadership across Stayton, Sublimity, Aumsville, Turner, Scio, the Santiam Canyon, and surrounding communities.

Nominations are now open in the following 2025 categories:

2025 Small Business of the Year

2025 Large Business of the Year

2025 New Outstanding Business

2025 Non-Profit of the Year

2025 Distinguished Service Award

Nomination deadline: March 18, 2026

Community members are encouraged to Submit Nominations Online Here! More information is available on StaytonSublimityChamber

This is an opportunity to recognize the organizations driving economic vitality, the nonprofits strengthening lives, and the individuals whose leadership and service create lasting community impact.

Key Dates & Event Details:

Stayton Sublimity Chamber of Commerce 80th Annual Award Luncheon

Thursday, April 30, 2026 @ 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Foothills Church – 975 Fern Ridge Road, Stayton, Or. 97383

The award ceremony luncheon will bring together business leaders, nonprofit partners, elected officials, and community members for a celebratory program recognizing this year's honorees.

Tickets and full tables are available.

Sponsorship Opportunities

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses seeking to showcase their support for this landmark 80th celebration. Sponsorship provides valuable visibility and demonstrates a commitment to strengthening our regional business community, and pricing is clearly outlined offering opportunities at multiple levels.

For nominations, tickets, sponsorship details, and event information, visit our Annual Awards page on StaytonSublimityChamber