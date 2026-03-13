Stayton Sublimity Chamber Of Commerce Announces Call For Nominations For 80Th Annual Awards
This year's theme,“Rising Together – Elevating Business. Strengthening Community,” reflects the spirit of collaboration and leadership across Stayton, Sublimity, Aumsville, Turner, Scio, the Santiam Canyon, and surrounding communities.
Nominations are now open in the following 2025 categories:
2025 Small Business of the Year
2025 Large Business of the Year
2025 New Outstanding Business
2025 Non-Profit of the Year
2025 Distinguished Service Award
Nomination deadline: March 18, 2026
Community members are encouraged to Submit Nominations Online Here! More information is available on StaytonSublimityChamber
This is an opportunity to recognize the organizations driving economic vitality, the nonprofits strengthening lives, and the individuals whose leadership and service create lasting community impact.
Key Dates & Event Details:
Stayton Sublimity Chamber of Commerce 80th Annual Award Luncheon
Thursday, April 30, 2026 @ 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Foothills Church – 975 Fern Ridge Road, Stayton, Or. 97383
The award ceremony luncheon will bring together business leaders, nonprofit partners, elected officials, and community members for a celebratory program recognizing this year's honorees.
Tickets and full tables are available.
Sponsorship Opportunities
A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses seeking to showcase their support for this landmark 80th celebration. Sponsorship provides valuable visibility and demonstrates a commitment to strengthening our regional business community, and pricing is clearly outlined offering opportunities at multiple levels.
For nominations, tickets, sponsorship details, and event information, visit our Annual Awards page on StaytonSublimityChamber
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