MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · SP Nightlife Desk Banda Mantiqueira brings the Grammy-nominated big band to Casa de Francisca · D-Edge opens Freak Chic · Lino Krizz plays soul at Bourbon Street 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Friday night is when São Paulo reaches its weekly peak - every venue open, every stage at full power, the city's musical density compressed into a single evening that runs from sunset to sunrise. Thedelivers the headline:takes theat 22h - the Grammy-nominated big band founded by(Nailor Azevedo) in 1983, influenced by Severino Araújo, Thad Jones, Count Basie and Duke Ellington, writing arrangements of Pixinguinha, Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho and Tom Jobim for a 15-piece ensemble that has toured more internationally than any other Brazilian big band. In- guitarist and co-founder of Hurtmold - presentswith Richard Ribeiro: the rabeca through delay, overdrives and reverb, a new language between folk strings and electronic texture. In the: salsa, Bad Bunny, Bahia, reimagined through Cuban and Brazilian rhythms. Theopens free from 19h with. This is part of The Rio Times' daily São Paulo nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. Inopens its weeklynight - disco, funk, classic house on the LED-walled dancefloor. In, thepresents- soul, samba rock, R&B - from 22h. Theruns double sessions at 20h and 22h30 - check Eventim for tonight's lineup. Inopens at 22h with a rotating Friday guest artist. The weather breaks - around 25°C, only 35% rain. The weekend has arrived. Big Band · Grammy-nominated · Sé Casa de Francisca - Banda Mantiqueira → Sé · R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 · Salão 10 pm · Largo free 7 pm Electronic · Disco · Funk · House D-Edge - Freak Chic · Friday → Barra Funda · Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 · Check @dedgesp Soul · Samba Rock · R&B · Moema Bourbon Street - Lino Krizz · Soul → Moema · R. dos Chanés, 127 · Doors 7:30 pm · Show 10 pm · R$75 Samba · Friday guest · Pinheiros Ó do Borogodó - Friday Samba → Pinheiros · R. Horácio Lane, 21 · From 10 pm · Cover ~R$25 02 Top Picks Tonight Fast scan 1 Casa de Francisca - Banda Mantiqueira · Grammy-nominated big band Salão 10:00 pm · R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé · Largo free from 7 pm · Sala B: Rabeca Elétrica · Porão: Quimbará 2 D-Edge - Freak Chic · Disco / Funk / Classic House Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda · Check @dedgesp for lineup · LED-walled dancefloor 3 Bourbon Street - Lino Krizz · Soul / Samba Rock / R&B Doors 7:30 pm · Show 10:00 pm · R. dos Chanés, 127 – Moema · R$75 via Sympla · 30+ years of career 4 Blue Note SP - Friday Double Session · Mês da Mulher 8:00 pm + 10:30 pm · Av. Paulista, 2073 – Consolação · Tickets via Eventim · Check @bluenotesp for tonight 5 Ó do Borogodó - Friday Samba · Rotating Guest · Pinheiros From 10:00 pm · R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros · Cover ~R$25 · Live samba until 3 am 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Casa de Francisca - Banda Mantiqueira Big Band · Jazz · MPB

The Banda Mantiqueira is one of the most significant big bands in Latin American music history. Founded in 1983 by Nailor Azevedo - known as Proveta - in a shared musicians' flat in the Bixiga neighbourhood, the ensemble grew from late-night arranging sessions into a 15-piece big band that has toured more internationally than any other Brazilian orchestra. Their debut album "Aldeia" received a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Jazz Performance in 1998. The band's DNA blends the discipline of Count Basie and Thad Jones with the melodic richness of Pixinguinha, Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho and Tom Jobim - the arrangements treat Brazilian popular music with the same orchestral ambition that Ellington brought to American jazz. Tonight they take the Casa de Francisca Salão at 22h - a room that rewards the big-band format with its tiered seating and acoustic intimacy. Salão opens 20h. In Sala B at 22h, Fernando Cappi (Hurtmold co-founder) presents "Rabeca Elétrica" with Richard Ribeiro - the traditional fiddle reimagined through delay, overdrives, reverb and electronic textures. In the Porão at 22h, Quimbará convida Dani Vie for "Carnaval Latino" - salsa, Bad Bunny, Bahia, fused through Cuban and Brazilian rhythms. The Largo opens free from 19h with DJ Niko spinning Latin funk, Afrofunk, broken beats and jazz funk. Metro Sé (Line 1).

Salão Fri 10:00 pm · Largo free 7 pm R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé 4 stages · Metro Sé 2D-Edge - Freak Chic · Friday Electronic Disco · Funk · House

Friday is Freak Chic night at D-Edge - the weekly session that blends fashion, nightlife and São Paulo's electronic music elite into a glamorous atmosphere guided by disco, funk and classic house. The D-Edge pioneered the Barra Funda club district when it opened on Rua Olga in 2003 and has since been ranked among the top 100 clubs in the world by DJ Mag, with Wallpaper placing it among the five most sophisticated clubs globally for its lighting design by Muti Randolph. The club runs floor-to-ceiling LED panels synchronised with the KW Audio and Funktion-One sound system across four rooms. Freak Chic attracts a cross-section of the city's creative class - designers, producers, artists, and dedicated dancefloor regulars. Check @dedgesp for tonight's specific lineup and door time. Saturday: Nave. Sunday: Superafter. The club sits on Avenida Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141, in Barra Funda. Metro Barra Funda (Lines 3-Red + 7-Rubi).

Fri · Check @dedgesp for door + lineup Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda Metro Barra Funda · LED dancefloor 3Bourbon Street - Lino Krizz · Soul Soul · Samba Rock · Moema

Lino Krizz is one of the most respected names in Brazilian Black music. Singer, songwriter and producer with more than thirty years of career, Krizz has built a reputation on a fusion of soul, rap, samba rock and R&B - a sound that bridges the American soul tradition with the rhythmic identity of São Paulo's Black musical culture. His voice is deep, his stage presence commanding, and his band tight. The Bourbon Street on Rua dos Chanés, 127, in Moema, is the natural home for this kind of performance - the converted-theatre room seats around 500, the sound system is ranked among the best in the city, and the New Orleans-inspired kitchen runs full service alongside cold chope and cocktails. Doors at 19h30, show at 22h. Couvert artístico R$75 first lot via Sympla. Friday nights at the Bourbon Street draw the biggest crowds of the week - arrive before 21h for a good table. Saturday: Blues Beatles (R&B hard dance night) at 22h. Metro Eucaliptos (Line 5-Lilac), fifteen minutes on foot.

Fri doors 7:30 pm · Show 10:00 pm R. dos Chanés, 127 – Moema R$75 via Sympla · Kitchen 4Blue Note SP - Friday Double Session Jazz · MPB · Paulista

The Blue Note SP runs its Friday double session tonight - shows at 20h and 22h30 on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional, Avenida Paulista, 2073. The Mês da Mulher programme continues throughout March, curated by Luiz Calainho and Facundo Guerra. Check @bluenotesp or Eventim for tonight's specific artists and availability - Friday shows at the Blue Note are among the most sought-after tickets of the week. The calçadão and piano bar on the Paulista-facing terrace open from 17h with free entry. Doors at 19h, first show at 20h. Tomorrow (Saturday): "O Som Delas" - Big Band Brasil Jazz Sinfônica at 20h and 22h30, celebrating the presence of women in music through an orchestral formation. Porto Bank cardholders receive 30% off tickets and 15% off consumption.

Fri 8:00 pm + 10:30 pm Av. Paulista, 2073 – Consolação Tickets via Eventim 5Ó do Borogodó - Friday Samba Samba · Pinheiros

Friday at the Ó do Borogodó steps up from the midweek rotation with a rotating guest artist - each Friday brings a different voice to the stage alongside the house musicians. The bar on Rua Horácio Lane, 21, in Pinheiros has been the home of samba de raiz in São Paulo since 2001. Friday hours run from 22h to 3h, with the guest set building from around midnight. The cover is typically R$25 on Fridays - slightly above the midweek rate. The crowd is the biggest of the week alongside Saturday, and the room fills early. Cold beer, caipirinhas, caldo de feijão, sardine sandwich. The no-frills format - exposed brick, small tables, sound that fills every corner - has not changed in 24 years. Saturday brings feijoada in the afternoon and samba through 3 am. Metro Vila Madalena (Line 2-Green) or Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow), ten minutes on foot through the Pinheiros bar strip.

Fri 10:00 pm–3:00 am R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros Cover ~R$25 · Cash, card 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 7:00 pm - Casa de Francisca Largo for DJ Niko The evening anchor. The Largo opens free from 19h with DJ Niko spinning Latin funk, Afrofunk, broken beats and jazz funk on vinyl. Settle in on the calçadão. R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22. Metro Sé. 2 10:00 pm - Casa de Francisca Salão for Banda Mantiqueira The centrepiece. The Salão opens 20h, show at 22h. A 15-piece big band in the Palacete Teresa - horns, rhythm and the Pixinguinha-to-Jobim songbook at close range. If the Salão is full, Sala B (Rabeca Elétrica) and the Porão (Quimbará Carnaval Latino) are strong alternatives. 3 Midnight - Ó do Borogodó for Friday samba After the Mantiqueira set: ride-hail from Sé to Pinheiros, fifteen minutes. The Ó do Borogodó's Friday guest set is in full swing by midnight and runs until 3 am. Cover ~R$25. R. Horácio Lane, 21. 4 2:00 am - D-Edge for Freak Chic The late anchor. If the dancefloor calls: ride-hail from Pinheiros to Barra Funda, fifteen minutes. Freak Chic runs deep into the night - disco, funk, classic house on the LED-walled floor. Or wind down in the Vila Madalena bar strip - Rua Aspicuelta and Mourato Coelho are open late on Fridays. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Friday after 10 pm is when São Paulo hits maximum density. On, thehas the 22h30 late session - the Mês da Mulher programme continues. Thebar strip reaches peak energy on Friday - the densest night of the week for cocktail bars, craft beer spots and late-night restaurants. Inruns Freak Chic deep into the night - the dancefloor peaks between 1 and 4 am. In, theruns the Friday guest set until 3 am. Thebar strip on Rua Aspicuelta and Rua Mourato Coelho is at its weekly peak. Inshows end around 23h30 in the Salão; the Porão (Quimbará) may run later.stays open until 3 am on Fridays. In, theLino Krizz set runs until close.performs atfrom 19h30 - a separate major sertanejo event for those seeking arena scale. 06 Plan B More tonight ›- Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1705, Água Branca. From 19h30. One of Brazil's biggest sertanejo stars - arena-scale production. Tickets via Eventim. A separate event outside the bar/club circuit. ›- Rua Augusta south of Paulista. Friday is the strip's strongest night. Japanese Bar, SubAstor, Volt, and the rotating cast. Five minutes from the Blue Note SP. Metro Consolação. ›- Av. São João, 677, República. Live samba and MPB, open until 3 am on Fridays. The esquina since 1948. Metro República (Lines 3 + 4). Twelve minutes from Casa de Francisca on foot. ›- R. Aspicuelta, R. Mourato Coelho, R. Fradique Coutinho. Friday peak. Empanadas Bar (R. Wisard, 489), Salve Jorge, and the full rotation of Pinheiros botecos. Pair with the Ó do Borogodó. Metro Vila Madalena (Line 2). ›- Al. Barão de Piracicaba, 740, Campos Elíseos. Tonight: 8 pm (Fridays and Saturdays through March 29). Tickets from R$50 via Sympla. ›- March 20–22, Autódromo de Interlagos. Sabrina Carpenter, Lorde, Chappell Roan, Tyler the Creator, Deftones, Skrillex, Doechii, Kygo. Sideshows this coming week. Tickets via Ticketmaster. ›- Saturday, March 14. Big Band Brasil Jazz Sinfônica at 20h and 22h30, celebrating women in music. At Bourbon Street: Blues Beatles at 22h. At Casa de Francisca: Verônica Ferriani and Alfredo Del-Penho sing Cartola (Salão 22h). D-Edge: Nave. Sunday: Casa de Francisca celebrates the Oscars with Pernambuco cinema shorts + Orquestra Capibaribe de frevo (for the "O Agente Secreto" nominations). 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis São Paulo nightlife guide recommends the metro for early-evening travel. SP Metro runs until midnight on Fridays (not extended). Line 1-Blue connects Sé (Casa de Francisca) to Consolação (Blue Note SP) in four stops. Line 4-Yellow connects Paulista to Faria Lima (Pinheiros / Ó do Borogodó). Line 5-Lilac to Eucaliptos for Bourbon Street. Line 3-Red to Barra Funda for D-Edge. Plan your last metro before midnight - ride-hailing is the return mode for the late circuit.The week's rain pattern breaks tonight - around 25°C with only 35% chance of rain. The best conditions of the week. Saturday improves further: 27°C, 15% rain. Sunday: 28°C, 15% rain. The weekend rewards outdoor seating - the Casa de Francisca Largo, the Vila Madalena bar strip, and the Blue Note SP calçadão are all viable tonight.99 and Uber operate normally but Friday surge is moderate to high after midnight. Paulista to Pinheiros is fifteen minutes at base. Centro to Barra Funda (D-Edge) is fifteen minutes. Budget R$20–35 for cross-zone legs. Tip: flag on main avenues for faster pickups - side streets in Vila Madalena and Barra Funda can be slow late at night.São Paulo on Friday nights is at its busiest. The Paulista corridor is well-lit and patrolled. Pinheiros' main streets are active and well-trafficked. Barra Funda around D-Edge is an industrial zone - ride-hail to the door and from the door. Centro between Casa de Francisca and Bar Brahma is walkable but use ride-hailing for late departures from Sé. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Centro / Sé Mantiqueira · Rabeca Elétrica · Quimbará Casa de Francisca (R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22): four stages - Salão (Mantiqueira 22h), Sala B (Rabeca Elétrica), Porão (Quimbará), Largo free 19h. Bar Brahma (Av. São João, 677): open until 3 am. Metro Sé or República. Paulista / Consolação Blue Note SP · Baixo Augusta · Friday peak Blue Note SP (Av. Paulista, 2073): double session 20h + 22h30 (Eventim). Baixo Augusta bars at Friday peak. Sesc Av. Paulista open until 21h. Metro Consolação, Paulista, or Trianon-MASP. Pinheiros / Barra Funda Samba · Freak Chic · Bar crawl Ó do Borogodó (R. Horácio Lane, 21): Friday samba from 22h, ~R$25. Vila Madalena bars at peak. D-Edge (Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141): Freak Chic. Metro Vila Madalena, Faria Lima, or Barra Funda. Moema Soul · Lino Krizz · Bourbon Bourbon Street (R. dos Chanés, 127): Lino Krizz from 22h, doors 19h30, R$75 via Sympla. Kitchen open. Metro Eucaliptos (Line 5-Lilac), fifteen minutes on foot. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Banda Mantiqueira at Casa de Francisca Salão · 10 pm · Sé. D-Edge · Freak Chic · Barra Funda. Bourbon Street · Lino Krizz · Soul · 10 pm · Moema. Blue Note SP · Double session · Paulista. Ó do Borogodó · Friday samba · 10 pm · Pinheiros. Luan Santana · Allianz Parque · 7:30 pm. Tomorrow: "O Som Delas" Big Band Brasil Jazz Sinfônica at Blue Note SP · Sat March 14. Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 · March 20–22 · One week out.