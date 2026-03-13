Iran's Arsenal Power Crushed? US Defence Secy Pete Hegseth Claims 'Missiles Down 90%, Drones Down 95%'

Speaking at a Pentagon press conference, Hegseth said:“Iran has no air defenses. Iran has no air force. Iran has no navy. Their missiles, their missile launchers and drones are being destroyed or shot out of the sky. Their missile volume is down 90%. Their one-way attack drones yesterday, down 95%.”

The Pentagon chief said strikes had targeted facilities across Iran responsible for building ballistic missiles and their components.

“As of two days ago, Iran's entire ballistic missile production capacity - every company that builds every component of those missiles - has been functionally defeated, destroyed,” Hegseth said.

“Buildings, complexes and factory lines all across Iran, destroyed. So we're shooting down and destroying what missiles they still have in stock, but more importantly, ensuring that they have no ability to make more.”

Hegseth also dismissed concerns about threats by Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, to maintain a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments.

Speaking alongside Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he said:“As the world is seeing, they are exercising sheer desperation in the Strait of Hormuz - something we're dealing with; we have been dealing with it. Don't need to worry about it,” Hegseth said.

“The only thing prohibiting transit in the strait right now is Iran shooting at shipping.”

He added that Washington has prepared contingency plans to address any escalation.

“We've heard them talk about taking various measures, and we're planning for all of them. We have a plan for every option here.”

“That's not a strait we're going to allow to remain contested.”

The remarks came after Mojtaba Khamenei's first address as Iran's Supreme Leader, in which he urged continued pressure through the blockade of the strategic waterway.

“The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defence. Furthermore, the leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used,” Mojtaba Khamenei said.

He also warned that Iran could open new fronts in the conflict.

“Studies have been conducted regarding the opening of additional fronts in areas where the enemy has negligible experience and would be highly vulnerable.”

Hegseth also said eliminating Iran's nuclear weapons capability remains a central objective of the US campaign.

“We've said from the beginning: deny Iran nuclear weapons,” he said.

The defense secretary noted that the administration of Donald Trump is focused on ensuring Iran cannot produce nuclear weapons again, though he declined to say whether ground forces might be needed to secure enriched uranium supplies or nuclear facilities.

He added that Washington would welcome a decision by Iran's leadership to voluntarily dismantle the program.