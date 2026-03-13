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Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:28 AM EST - Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.: Announced that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the 64th consecutive quarter, which will be paid on April 15 to shareholders of record on March 31, of $0.14 per share. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.07 at $9.59.
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