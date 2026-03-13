Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.


2026-03-13 03:07:56
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:28 AM EST - Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.: Announced that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the 64th consecutive quarter, which will be paid on April 15 to shareholders of record on March 31, of $0.14 per share. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.07 at $9.59.

MENAFN13032026000212011056ID1110859125



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search