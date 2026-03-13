Kremlin Welcomes US Sanctions Waiver, Says US And Russia Share Interest In Stable Energy Markets

MENAFN - AzerNews) Russia sees ​a US sanctions waiver on its oil as ‌an ‌attempt ​by ‌Washington ⁠to stabilize ​global energy markets, and the two countries ⁠have a shared ‌interest ‌in ​this, ‌Kremlin ‌spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday,reports, citing Arab News.

“We see ‌actions by the United States aimed ‌at trying to stabilize energy markets. In this respect, our interests coincide,” Peskov said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Thursday a temporary authorization which allows countries around the world to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea, extending a measure that had previously been granted only to Indian refiners.

Bessent stressed in a post on X that the authorization would not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government.

He said:“This narrowly tailored, short-term measure applies only to oil already in transit and will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government, which derives the majority of its energy revenue from taxes assessed at the point of extraction.”

However, the move has met with a mixed reaction in European capitals, with many fearing it could aid Russia's assault on Ukraine.

“I am concerned that we are further filling Putin's war chest,” German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said in Berlin on Friday.

Reiche added that she saw both sides to the US' decision to issue ‌a 30-day ‌waiver ​for ‌the purchase ⁠of ​Russian oil ⁠products, and understood the increasing economic and political strife caused by the oil crisis.

“It seems to me that domestic political pressure in the United ⁠States is very, ‌very ‌high,” ​Reiche said.

German ​Chancellor Friedrich Merz was more direct, saying on Friday that it was ‌wrong to ‌ease ​sanctions on Russia ⁠for any reason. The sentiment was echoed by Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who said sanctions should not be eased.

Oil prices held gains above $100 on Friday and most equity markets dropped after Iran's leader called for the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz and the opening up of new fronts in the war against the US and Israel.

With the conflict heading toward its third week and showing no sign of ending, investors are growing increasingly worried about an extended crisis that could fan inflation and hammer the global economy.