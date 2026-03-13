Trump Suggests Putin May Be Helping Iran

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Associated Press stated this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

"I think he [Putin] might be helping them a little bit, yeah, I guess. And he probably thinks we're helping Ukraine, right?" Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

The host noted that the United States is indeed providing assistance to Ukraine.

"Yeah, we're helping them also. And so he says that, and China would say the same thing, you know. It's like, hey, they do it and we do it in all fairness," Trump added.

Trump's comments came amid U.S. intelligence reports that Russia, during the war in the Middle East, had passed intelligence to Iran that could have helped Tehran strike U.S. warships, aircraft, and other assets in the region.

Even Trump supporters not enthusiastic about war in Iran, U.S. political scientist says

Trump held a phone conversation with Putin earlier this week.

As Ukrinform previously reported, The Washington Post reported on March 6, citing sources, that Russia was providing Iran with information for attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle East.

On March 8, Abbas Araghchi confirmed military cooperation with Russia amid the military operation by the United States and Israel in the Middle East. However, he avoided answering whether Russia had provided Iran with intelligence data for its attacks.

Later, U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the Russian side had assured Trump that it was not sharing intelligence with Iran regarding military targets in the Middle East.

Photo: The White House