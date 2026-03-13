Spox Voloshyn: Russians Deploy Two Marine Units To South

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, in a statement to Ukrinform.

“The enemy is deploying two of its marine units to the south,” the spokesperson said.

He clarified that Russian units initially plan to be sent to training grounds in the Donetsk region, specifically near Dokuchaevsk. There, they will undergo rehabilitation and personnel replenishment.

“In April, it cannot be ruled out that they will be involved in assault operations in the south,” Voloshyn emphasized.

Russians try to advance deeper in Huliaipole direction -Voloshyn

According to the spokesperson, the recently redeployed Russian 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet is actively participating in assault operations toward the settlements of Pryluky and Varvarivka in the Huliaipole direction.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, on March 12, in the Huliaipole sector, the Russians launched 28 attack in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrne, and Zelene, toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Olenokostiantynivka.