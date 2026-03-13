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Azerbaijani PM Meets Türkiye's Minister Of Environment, Urbanization, And Climate Change

Azerbaijani PM Meets Türkiye's Minister Of Environment, Urbanization, And Climate Change


2026-03-13 03:05:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Murat Kurum, in Baku, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of the 13th Global Baku Forum and welcomed the organization of panel discussions dedicated to the climate agenda and the COP within the framework of the event.

The discussions also focused on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in areas such as environmental protection, waste management, and efforts to combat climate change.

In addition, the importance of the upcoming session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in 2026, was highlighted.

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Trend News Agency

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