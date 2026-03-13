Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Former Egyptian Minister Calls For Stronger Cooperation Among Global Banks

Former Egyptian Minister Calls For Stronger Cooperation Among Global Banks


2026-03-13 03:05:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The time has come for closer cooperation between multinational and global banks, Egypt's Former Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said at the 13th Global Baku Forum, themed“Bridging Divides in a World in Transition,” Trend reports.

In her view, global shocks pop up every few years, putting macroeconomic stability on the line, especially for emerging economies that need to pour resources into education, healthcare, and social inclusion.

“All of this increases financial risks and reduces incentives for the private sector in emerging economies, which in turn intensifies pressure on their budgets,” the minister noted.

Al-Mashat highlighted the critical need to enhance collaboration with multinational and global financial institutions, particularly in light of the prevailing circumstances.

“Today, mutual support among multinational and global banks is needed more than ever. The World Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), European Investment Bank (EIB), and others must work together to stimulate development and encourage private sector investment in emerging economies. This will allow us to move forward and strengthen sustainable development pathways,” she delineated.

MENAFN13032026000187011040ID1110859027



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search