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Three Palestinians, Including Two Children, Killed In Israeli Airstrike In Eastern Gaza

Three Palestinians, Including Two Children, Killed In Israeli Airstrike In Eastern Gaza


2026-03-13 03:04:44
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Mar. 13 (Petra)-- Three Palestinians, including two children, were killed after Israeli occupation military aircraft targeted a group of people near Mushtaha Street in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Palestinian sources reported that Israeli warplanes struck a group of Palestinians in the area, resulting in the deaths of three individuals.
The incident occurred in the Shujaiya district, located on the eastern outskirts of Gaza City.

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Jordan News Agency

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