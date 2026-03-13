Dermatomyositis Market: Strong Pharma Growth Forecast Through 2034 Delveinsight Octapharma, Argenx, Astrazeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Octapharma AG, Corbus Pharma, Holdings

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The Key Dermatomyositis Companies in the market include - Octapharma, Argenx, AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Octapharma AG, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Holdings, Inc., Ermium Therapeutics, Kezar Life Sciences Inc., Néovacs, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Priovant Therapeutics, Inc., Corbus Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Alexion, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Idera Pharmaceuticals,Pfizer, Octapharma, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., Japan Blood Products Organization, Mallinckr

DelveInsight's “Dermatomyositis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Dermatomyositis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dermatomyositis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

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Some of the key facts of the Dermatomyositis Market Report:



The Dermatomyositis market size was valued approximately USD 187 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 16.8% during the study period (2020-2034).

In March 2026, Priovant Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for brepocitinib as a treatment for Dermatomyositis and granted the application Priority Review status. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target decision date for the third quarter of 2026, and the company anticipates launching the therapy in the United States by late September 2026, pending approval.

In August 2025, Noxopharm Limited announced the successful completion of the second dose cohort of SOF-SKN in the HERACLES trial. The safety steering committee confirmed that this dose level is safe and well-tolerated, with no clinically significant concerns. The trial will now advance to the third cohort, receiving a higher dose. HERACLES is a first-in-human study of SOF-SKN, a novel drug candidate targeting autoimmune diseases. The trial evaluates the safety and tolerability of four different dose levels and is conducted in Australia to leverage local expertise in lupus research and early-phase clinical trials, while also benefiting from federal R&D tax incentives. SOF-SKN is initially being developed for autoimmune conditions such as cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE), with potential expansion to other autoimmune-related skin diseases, including psoriasis and dermatomyositis.

In February 2025, NovelMed Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company focused on complement-targeting therapies, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Ruxoprubart (NM8074), an investigational drug, to commence a Phase II efficacy trial for the treatment of Dermatomyositis (DM), a rare autoimmune disease.

In January 2025, RESTEM announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to its Restem-L program, which utilizes umbilical cord outer lining stem cells (ULSCs) to treat Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis (PM/DM), now categorized under Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy (IIM). This development comes shortly after Restem-L received Orphan Drug Designation for IIM.

In December 2024, RESTEM, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies to modulate the immune system, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to its umbilical cord outer lining stem cells (ULSCs) program for the treatment of Polymyositis (PM) and Dermatomyositis (DM).

In July 2024, Priovant Therapeutics announced that it had completed enrollment for the Phase 3 VALOR study assessing brepocitinib in dermatomyositis. This study has included 241 participants from 90 locations across four continents, marking it as the largest interventional trial for dermatomyositis ever undertaken.

In 2023, the Dermatomyositis market in the US recorded the largest size among the seven major markets (7MM), reaching around USD 117.6 million, and it is projected to grow further at a CAGR of 17.7%.

In 2023, the United States represented the largest share of the Dermatomyositis market, making up about 62% of the total market size across the seven major markets (7MM), surpassing the combined market size of the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2023, Germany led the European countries with the largest Dermatomyositis market size, valued at approximately USD 11.29 million, whereas Spain had the smallest market size at around USD 6.54 million.

In 2023, the Dermatomyositis market in Japan was estimated at approximately USD 25.28 million, representing 14% of the total market across the seven major markets (7MM).

Current treatment options for Dermatomyositis primarily include corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, immunoglobulins, biologics, and other therapies. Among these, immunoglobulins held the largest market share in 2023, generating approximately USD 119 million across the seven major markets (7MM).

In 2023, the total number of diagnosed Dermatomyositis cases in the United States was approximately 38,500.

In 2023, the United States represented the largest share of the diagnosed prevalent Dermatomyositis population, making up about 54% of the total across the seven major markets (7MM). In comparison, the EU4 and the UK together accounted for roughly 29%, while Japan contributed around 17% of the overall population share that year.

Among the EU4 countries, Germany recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent Dermatomyositis cases in 2023, with 5,272 cases, followed by the UK with 4,594 cases, while Spain reported the fewest, with 3,053 cases.

In 2023, the United States had an estimated 15,000 diagnosed Dermatomyositis cases among individuals aged 40–59, followed by 13,000 cases in the 60–79 age group. Additionally, there were about 5,400 cases in the 18–39 age group, 4,200 cases among those aged 0–17, and around 1,200 cases in individuals aged 80 and older.

In 2023, approximately 12,000 males and around 26,000 females in the United States were affected by Dermatomyositis.

In Japan in 2023, comorbidity-specific cases made up the following proportions of diagnosed prevalent Dermatomyositis cases: 20% for ILD, 18% for CVD, 4% for cancer malignancy, and 58% for other conditions such as osteoporosis, dysphagia, Raynaud's syndrome, and calcinosis.

Key Dermatomyositis Companies: Octapharma, Argenx, AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Octapharma AG, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Holdings, Inc., Ermium Therapeutics, Kezar Life Sciences Inc., Néovacs, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Priovant Therapeutics, Inc., Corbus Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Alexion, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Idera Pharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, EMD Serono, Pfizer, Octapharma, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., Japan Blood Products Organization, Mallinckrodt, Genentech, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Biogen, and others

Key Dermatomyositis Therapies: OCTAGAM 10% (immunoglobulin), Efgartigimo, Brepocitinib, Lenabasum, HIZENTRA, Ravulizumab, Lenabasum, IMO-8400, GLPG3667, M5049, PF-06823859, Octagam, KZR-616, GB-0998, H.P. Acthar Gel, Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Gel, tocilizumab, Tacrolimus, Rituximab, and others

The Dermatomyositis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that dermatomyositis is more common in women than in men (2:1) The Dermatomyositis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dermatomyositis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dermatomyositis market dynamics.

Dermatomyositis Overview

Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory disease that primarily affects the skin and muscles. It is characterized by muscle weakness, especially in the shoulders and hips, and distinctive skin rashes, often reddish or violet, on the face, knuckles, elbows, knees, and other areas. The condition is autoimmune in nature, meaning the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues. Dermatomyositis can also involve other organs, such as the lungs, heart, or esophagus, and may be associated with an increased risk of certain cancers. Early diagnosis and treatment, often involving corticosteroids and immunosuppressive therapies, are crucial to manage symptoms and prevent complications.

To Know in detail about the Dermatomyositis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Dermatomyositis Market Forecast

Dermatomyositis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Dermatomyositis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Dermatomyositis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Dermatomyositis

Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Dermatomyositis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Dermatomyositis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Dermatomyositis epidemiology trends @ Dermatomyositis Epidemiology Forecast

Dermatomyositis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Dermatomyositis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Dermatomyositis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Dermatomyositis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Dermatomyositis Therapies and Key Companies



OCTAGAM 10% (immunoglobulin): Octapharma

Efgartigimod: Argenx

Brepocitinib: Priovant Therapeutics, Inc.

Lenabasum: Corbus Pharmaceuticals

HIZENTRA: CSL Behring

Ravulizumab: Alexion

Lenabasum: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

IMO-8400: Idera Pharmaceuticals

GLPG3667: Galapagos NV

M5049: EMD Serono

human immunoglobulin G: CSL Behring

PF-06823859: Pfizer

Octagam: Octapharma

KZR-616: Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.

GB-0998: Japan Blood Products Organization

H.P. Acthar Gel: Mallinckrodt

Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Gel: Mallinckrodt

tocilizumab: Genentech, Inc.

Tacrolimus: Astellas Pharma Inc Rituximab: Biogen

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Dermatomyositis market share @ Dermatomyositis Treatment Market

Dermatomyositis Market Strengths



A significant increase in knowledge and understanding of disease pathogenesis has led to the identification of various novel MoAstargeting C5 complement, IFNβ1, FcRn, and others. Established diagnostic and clinical guidelines for adult and juvenile dermatomyositis enable informed treatment and management of patients

Dermatomyositis Market Opportunities



Better prognostic markers would allow physicians to diagnose and begin treatment at early onset, possibly preventing disease progression. The lack of curative and effective therapies allows pharma players to conduct trials and bring novel, disease-modifying therapies.

Scope of the Dermatomyositis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Dermatomyositis Companies: Octapharma, Argenx, AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Octapharma AG, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Holdings, Inc., Ermium Therapeutics, Kezar Life Sciences Inc., Néovacs, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Priovant Therapeutics, Inc., Corbus Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Alexion, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Idera Pharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, EMD Serono, Pfizer, Octapharma, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., Japan Blood Products Organization, Mallinckrodt, Genentech, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Biogen, and others

Key Dermatomyositis Therapies: OCTAGAM 10% (immunoglobulin), Efgartigimo, Brepocitinib, Lenabasum, HIZENTRA, Ravulizumab, Lenabasum, IMO-8400, GLPG3667, M5049, PF-06823859, Octagam, KZR-616, GB-0998, H.P. Acthar Gel, Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Gel, tocilizumab, Tacrolimus, Rituximab, and others

Dermatomyositis Therapeutic Assessment: Dermatomyositis current marketed and Dermatomyositis emerging therapies

Dermatomyositis Market Dynamics: Dermatomyositis market drivers and Dermatomyositis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Dermatomyositis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Dermatomyositis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Dermatomyositis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Dermatomyositis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Dermatomyositis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Dermatomyositis

3. SWOT analysis of Dermatomyositis

4. Dermatomyositis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Dermatomyositis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Dermatomyositis Disease Background and Overview

7. Dermatomyositis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Dermatomyositis

9. Dermatomyositis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Dermatomyositis Unmet Needs

11. Dermatomyositis Emerging Therapies

12. Dermatomyositis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Dermatomyositis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Dermatomyositis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Dermatomyositis Market Drivers

16. Dermatomyositis Market Barriers

17. Dermatomyositis Appendix

18. Dermatomyositis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.