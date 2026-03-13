Ewire Solutions Expands Electrical And Security Services To Deliver Integrated Protection Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)



Ewire Solutions expands its electrical and low-voltage services, enhancing advanced alarm systems and high-definition security camera installations to deliver integrated, scalable protection solutions for residential and commercial clients.

Ewire Solutions, a professional electrical, alarm, and security camera company, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive electrical and low-voltage service offerings. The company is strengthening its focus on advanced alarm systems and high-definition security camera installations for both residential and commercial properties.

Serving homeowners and businesses across Florida, Ewire Solutions specializes in electrical installations, troubleshooting, structured wiring, surveillance systems, alarm systems, and fully integrated security solutions. With security concerns rising and power infrastructure demands increasing, the company is committed to delivering modern, scalable systems designed to improve safety, efficiency, and long-term reliability.

This strategic expansion enhances Ewire Solutions' ability to support homeowners, property managers, business owners, and general contractors with customized security camera systems, alarm monitoring integration, electrical upgrades, and complete wiring solutions. By offering both electrical and security expertise under one roof, clients can now rely on a single trusted provider - eliminating the hassle of coordinating multiple contractors.

“Our goal is to provide dependable, forward-thinking solutions that protect both property and people,” said James Rathel of Ewire Solutions.“By expanding our capabilities in security and low-voltage systems, we're making it easier for our clients to upgrade their infrastructure with confidence.”

For commercial clients, integrated electrical and security systems are critical to protecting assets, reducing liability, and ensuring operational continuity. From retail locations and office buildings to warehouses and multi-unit properties, high-definition surveillance and alarm monitoring systems play an essential role in business risk management.

For residential clients, the expansion offers enhanced home protection through professionally installed security cameras, alarm systems, and reliable electrical upgrades that support smart home integration and modern power needs.

The company's approach solves a common industry challenge: fragmented service providers. Too often, property owners must hire separate contractors for electrical wiring, camera installations, alarm setup, and infrastructure upgrades. Ewire Solutions streamlines the process by managing all aspects of installation and integration internally - ensuring seamless compatibility between power supply, low-voltage wiring, and security technology.

This unified service model not only improves installation efficiency but also enhances long-term system performance and reliability. Clients benefit from clean installations, professional troubleshooting, and scalable systems that can grow alongside their needs.

Ewire Solutions continues to prioritize quality workmanship, dependable service, and customer-focused solutions. With this expansion, the company reinforces its position as a trusted partner for both electrical infrastructure and modern security systems.

For more information, visit: Website: Services: services Contact: contact

About Ewire Solutions

Ewire Solutions is a professional electrical, alarm, and security camera company serving residential and commercial clients in Florida. The company specializes in electrical installations, troubleshooting, structured wiring, surveillance systems, and integrated alarm solutions. Known for dependable service and clean installations, Ewire Solutions delivers scalable, forward-thinking technology solutions designed to enhance safety, reliability, and long-term performance.