Polished Jemm Launches Premium Turnkey Flooring Service, Offering Homeowners A Fully Managed Floor Refinishing Exp

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Polished Jemm, a family-owned hardwood floor refinishing and epoxy flooring company serving the Tri-State area, today announced the launch of its Premium Turnkey Flooring Service - a fully managed, all-inclusive offering designed to remove every logistical burden from the floor refinishing process.

The new service covers the complete project from start to finish: PODS or storage container coordination, professional furniture moving, expert floor work, and a full home reset once the job is complete. Homeowners make one call - Polished Jemm handles everything else. For most homeowners, the flooring work itself is rarely the obstacle. It's the logistics around it. Moving furniture, finding storage, timing deliveries, and syncing schedules between vendors is time-consuming and stressful - and when something falls out of alignment, the disruption falls entirely on the homeowner. Polished Jemm's turnkey model was built specifically to eliminate that problem.

"Most of our clients have been putting their floors off for years - not because they don't want them done, but because the project feels overwhelming before it even starts. The turnkey service changes that completely. We take on everything so they don't have to think about it."

- Bryan Misura, President and Owner

The Premium Turnkey Service is available for two core offerings:

Hardwood Floor Refinishing: Expert sanding, staining, and multi-coat finishing for all wood species, with full furniture removal and reset. All-inclusive pricing for homes in the 1,500 to 2,500 square foot range starts at $3,200.

Basement and Garage Epoxy Flooring: Professional-grade epoxy coating for concrete spaces, including full room clearing, storage coordination, and reset. All-inclusive pricing for 250 to 500 square feet starts at $2,500.

Both services are available individually or combined in a single project. Homeowners tackling multiple spaces at once benefit from having movers and storage already in place, making a combined hardwood and epoxy project a natural and cost-efficient pairing.

All packages include PODS or storage container rental, professional movers for loading and unloading, full project scheduling and coordination, expert floor work, and a complete home reset. Pricing is provided upfront with a detailed, itemized quote for every job.

The turnkey service is currently available to homeowners across Bergen County and northern New Jersey, New York City, Long Island, and the greater Milford, PA area. Polished Jemm serves communities including Mahwah, Ramsey, Oakland, Franklin Lakes, and Wyckoff in New Jersey, and Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island in New York.

"We've spent over a decade doing the floor work. We know how to do it well. The turnkey flooring service is about wrapping everything around that work so the whole experience - not just the end result - is something our clients feel good about." - Bryan M.

About Polished Jemm

Polished Jemm is a family-owned flooring company based in Milford, PA, specializing in hardwood floor refinishing, UV-cured coatings, and epoxy flooring. Founded in 2014, the company serves homeowners across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, with a focus on quality craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and a stress-free client experience. More information is available at polishedjemmfloor.

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Polished Jemm Floor

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