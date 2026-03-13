Law Office Of Jason M. Hatfield Wins Medical Benefits Ruling For Injured Worker In Arkansas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– The Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield in Springdale has obtained a ruling awarding additional medical benefits to an injured worker in a disputed workers' compensation case, according to an opinion issued in the matter.

The decision, issued by the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission, directs the employer's insurance carrier to provide continued medical treatment and related benefits for the claimant's work-related injuries. The ruling follows a contested hearing in which the parties presented evidence on the necessity of ongoing care and the carrier's prior denial of additional treatment.

The claimant sustained injuries in the course and scope of employment and initially received medical care under the employer's workers' compensation coverage. A dispute later arose when the insurance carrier declined to authorize further treatment recommended by the treating physician.

The claimant, represented by attorney Jason M. Hatfield, challenged the denial and sought an order requiring coverage of the proposed care. The Commission concluded that the claimant continued to require additional medical treatment that was reasonably necessary for the work-related injury, and that the employer and its carrier were responsible for providing those benefits under Arkansas law.

“This decision ensured that our client can move forward with the care their doctors have recommended,” Hatfield said in a statement.“Workers' compensation exists so that injured employees are not left to navigate complex medical and legal issues on their own when they are hurt doing their jobs.”

Arkansas workers' compensation law provides medical benefits and partial wage replacement to employees who suffer from compensable work-related injuries. Disputes commonly arise over the extent of necessary treatment, the duration of benefits, and whether a particular condition remains related to the original injury. Such disagreements are resolved through administrative proceedings before the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission, with decisions based on the evidence submitted by both sides.

“Our workers' compensation system functions only if legitimate claims receive timely medical attention,” Hatfield said.“The Commission's order in this case reaffirms that when the evidence supports continued treatment for a work-related injury, those benefits should be provided.”

The Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield is based in Springdale and represents injured workers and accident victims across northwest Arkansas. The firm's practice includes workers' compensation claims, product liability, motor vehicle collisions, and other personal injury matters. Through administrative hearings and negotiated resolutions, the firm routinely appears before the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission on behalf of employees seeking medical and wage-loss benefits after on-the-job injuries.

At the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A., we are seasoned veterans of the Arkansas legal system. We have families who are proud to live, work, and play in Northwest Arkansas – from Springdale to Fayetteville.

Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A.

1025 E Don Tyson Pkwy Springdale, AR 72764

(479) 888-4789



Press Contact: Jason Hatfield

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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