Dubai Police Impound 251 Vehicles For Excessive Noise Since Beginning Of Ramadan

Dubai Police have impounded 251 vehicles and recorded 524 traffic violations for excessive noise since the beginning of Ramadan this year.

The violations included 220 offences for driving vehicles that cause excessive noise and 304 offences for making unauthorised modifications to vehicle engines.

Major General Al Mazrouei confirmed that the penalties were enforced under Local Decree No. 30 of 2023, which stipulates an impoundment release fee of up to Dh50,000 for vehicles involved in serious traffic violations.“Drivers may also be referred to the competent authorities for further legal action,” he confirmed.

The authority has warned motorists against engaging in disruptive traffic behaviours such as causing excessive vehicle noise or making illegal modifications to their vehicles, stressing that such actions disturb the community and undermine public safety.

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Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, stated that practices such as modifying engines, altering exhaust systems, or driving vehicles in a showy or reckless manner often lead to loud noise that disturbs residents and affects the sense of safety and comfort within the community.

He added that such behaviours do not reflect the civilised image that Dubai strives to maintain.

Major General Al Mazrouei explained that the noise generated by some vehicles is often the result of unauthorised changes to engines or exhaust systems, or reckless driving styles.

“Beyond causing inconvenience, these behaviours may also be linked to dangerous traffic practices that threaten the safety of road users,” he continued.

Major General Al Mazrouei further added that the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police continues to intensify field patrols and monitoring campaigns to detect and take action against offending vehicles.“Any modifications carried out without official approval are considered a direct violation and may lead to legal measures including impoundment and fines,” he explained.

Major General Al Mazrouei urged motorists to follow traffic laws and avoid reckless driving or illegal vehicle modifications that create noise and disturb the community. Respecting traffic regulations, he said, reflects drivers' awareness and their sense of social responsibility.

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