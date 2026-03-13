GBP/USD Forecast Today 13/03: Tests 1.3250 (Video&Chart)
- The British pound dropped early on Thursday, as there are a lot of concerns when it comes to risk appetite around the world.
We are in an environment that is very risk-sensitive at the moment, and I do think you need to keep that in mind. With that being the case, I prefer to go short when we get a little bit of a rally. The British pound may be a little bit more resilient than other currencies, though, as the Bank of England is probably stuck with a significant amount of inflation if energy prices stay strong. So, a little bit of a moving target, but as things stand right now, I think we stay in this same range.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade the Forex GBP/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best forex trading platforms UK to choose from.
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