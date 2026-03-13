Gold, Fuhrmann, Cook Win 2026 Top Individual NPA Awards

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - As it celebrated 150 years of postdoctoral scholars in the U.S., the National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) announced at its annual conference that Michael S. Gold, Ph.D., Cynthia Furhmann, Ph.D., and Olivia K. Cook, Ph.D., are the 2026 winners of the organization's three most prestigious individual awards.







Image caption: National Postdoctoral Association.

“This year's award recipients reflect the strength, generosity, and leadership that sustain the postdoctoral community at its best. Their contributions remind us that improving the postdoctoral experience requires more than individual excellence-it calls for mentorship, advocacy, service, and a genuine commitment to helping others thrive,” said Andrea Pereyra, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the NPA board.“Together, these honorees represent the values the NPA strives to advance and the kind of impact that strengthens both our community and the broader research enterprise.”

The NPA Gallagher Mentor Award recognizes the very best of mentors across the nation who advocate for postdoctoral scholars, make themselves available to their researchers, and empower their postdocs to succeed. Award winners demonstrate a sustained commitment to creating a productive working environment that enhances the overall postdoctoral experience. The award is made possible by the support of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

This year's award was presented to Michael S. Gold, Ph.D., professor of neurobiology at the University of Pittsburgh. Those supporting Gold for the award noted that he values both professional excellence and personal well-being while promoting an inclusive, psychologically safe culture. Gold commented,“There are so many truly outstanding mentors across the country, it is a true honor to not only to have been nominated for the Gallagher Mentor Award, but selected as recipient.”

The NPA Distinguished Service Award (DSA) recognizes the highest appreciation for an individual who has demonstrated a profound, sustained, or leadership contribution to improving the postdoctoral experience. Today, that honor was bestowed on Cynthia Fuhrmann, Ph.D., associate professor of the RNA Therapeutics Institute, biochemistry and molecular biotechnology, UMass Chan Medical School. Additional finalists for the award were Sara Dann-Grice, Ph.D., director of the postdoctoral certificate program, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Paolo Mangahas, Ph.D., director, division of education and training, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Fuhrmann received the DSA today to an audience of peers in San Francisco who recognized her years of supporting the national postdoctoral community. She was lauded in her nomination for her work as an innovator, helping to develop groundbreaking educational and training instruments, including myIDP and pdHub.“She has an unwavering commitment to building coalitions that have the potential to actually effect national systemic change,” noted her nominators.

Upon being notified of the award, Fuhrmann commented:“Postdocs play a vital role in research and innovation, yet too often their own professional development and career goals are forgotten by the very systems that reap those benefits. The NPA's twenty-year leadership on this issue makes this award an especially touching honor. To me, this award symbolizes the value of working together as a community, across disciplines and institutions, to effect change.”

Lastly, the NPA presented its annual NPA Postdoc of the Year Award, bestowing that honor on Olivia K. Cook, Ph.D., Dean's Postdoctoral Scholar, Department of Psychology & Learning Systems Institute, Florida State University. The award recognizes a postdoc who has advanced the postdoctoral community in an exceptional manner beyond their work duties and in alignment with the NPA mission and core values. The NPA announced additional finalists for the award as Saul Huerta de la Cruz, Ph.D., postdoctoral associate, University of Vermont, and Courtney Matson, Ph.D., postdoctoral researcher, Center for Immunology, University of Minnesota.

In nominating Cook for this prestigious award, faculty members noted she“exemplifies this award through leadership, exceptional service, and a profound commitment to the advancement of the postdoctoral community.” Cook stated,“this award speaks to the collective efforts of concurrent and former postdoctoral leaders at my institution – I am hopeful that this platform can bring attention to causes in need of additional advocacy, such as postdocs' access to healthcare, childcare, and paid parental leave.”

“It's an honor to work alongside these three individuals and all our exceptional nominees,” said Thomas P. Kimbis, J.D., executive director and chief executive officer of the NPA.“Drs. Cook, Fuhrmann, and Gold set the standard for excellence in their institutions and beyond. They demonstrate the irreplaceable role of postdocs in promoting American leadership in the sciences and beyond.”

The awards are part of the NPA's Excellence Recognition Program, highlighting the exceptional work of individuals and organizations in the postdoctoral space. Follow the work of Cook, Fuhrmann, Gold, and other exceptional leaders by collaborating with the NPA, committed to advancing the skills and careers of our nation's postdoctoral scholars, who have been working for 150 years to benefit Americans across all fifty states.

About the National Postdoctoral Association:

The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) charitable and educational association headquartered in Bethesda, MD. Founded in 2003, the NPA envisions an inclusive community where all postdocs are empowered, valued, recognized, and supported in their current and future endeavors. The NPA serves the entire postdoctoral community, including its 24,000 individual and 250 organizational members.

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News Source: National Postdoctoral Association

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