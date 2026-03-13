Publisher Offers Course On House Of Wisdom

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Publisher Tabla will offer three online classes in the coming weeks on the“House of Wisdom,” a cultural center during the Abbasid Caliphate (the Islamic dynasty of Baghdad that ruled from 750 to 1258 CE) and one that influenced scholars and translators for many years. The mini course“The House of Wisdom” will be broadcast live on the publisher's YouTube channel.

The classes will be presented by three specialists in Arab culture and history. The first class, on March 17, will be taught by Beatriz Bissio, professor in the Comparative History Graduate Program (PPGHC) at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), and will address the historical context of the founding of Bayt al-Hikmah (House of Wisdom).

Arabist and translator, Professor Pedro Criado will present the second class on March 24.“A Brief Scientific History of the House of Wisdom” will analyze the people and ideas associated with the development of science in the Abbasid Caliphate.

In the third class, on March 31, researcher in Education and Philosophy of Education Bia Machado will address the metaphysical aspects stemming from the thought developed at the House of Wisdom. The classes will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

According to publisher Tabla, the course is free and will remain available on its YouTube channel. Registration is not required, but to receive a certificate of participation it is necessary to fill out the attendance form that will be shared during the classes. Certificates will be issued to those with at least 75% attendance.

The course presentation precedes the launch of the book“House of Wisdom,” which describes the creation and destruction of the library by the Mongol Empire during the“Golden Age of Islam.” Aimed at young readers, the work was written by Bodour Alqasimi and translated into Portuguese by Professor Safa Jubran. The illustrations are by Majid Zakeri. More information about the book is available here.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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