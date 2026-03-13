Govt Backs AI-Integrated Plasma Tech Project For CO2-Free Hydrogen Production

MENAFN - KNN India)The Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has extended support to APChemi Private Limited for developing an AI-integrated microwave plasma system aimed at producing CO2-free hydrogen and advanced carbon nanomaterials.

The project, supported under the Indo–Singapore collaborative call for proposals, will be implemented in partnership with Singapore-based Commsens.

The initiative focuses on building a microwave plasma reactor capable of converting methane into hydrogen and high-value carbon materials without carbon dioxide emissions, supporting efforts to advance clean energy technologies.

Under the collaboration, APChemi will develop industrial-scale gas separation, quenching and carbon collection systems, while Commsens will provide real-time plasma diagnostics and artificial intelligence-driven control systems to optimise reactor performance.

The pilot-scale facility is designed to produce around 4 kg of hydrogen per hour, while simultaneously generating about 12 kg per hour of carbon materials, including functional carbon nanostructures and diamond–graphene hybrid materials.

According to the government, the integrated system enables a dual-revenue model, where high-value carbon products help offset the cost of hydrogen production.

The technology uses microwave plasma pyrolysis, a process that splits methane into hydrogen and solid carbon using high-temperature plasma discharges without generating CO2 emissions.

Officials said plasma pyrolysis can offer energy efficiency advantages over conventional water electrolysis, while also producing valuable carbon materials such as graphite, carbon black and graphene.

Artificial intelligence will be used to monitor and optimise key operating parameters, including microwave power, gas feed rates, electron density and plasma temperature, helping maximise hydrogen yield and improve energy efficiency.

Speaking on the development, Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary of TDB, said international technology collaborations such as the Indo–Singapore partnership help combine expertise in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and clean energy technologies.

Promoters of APChemi said the project is expected to accelerate the commercialisation of next-generation plasma technologies for producing clean hydrogen and advanced carbon materials.

(KNN Bureau)