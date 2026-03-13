Over Rs 4,390 Cr Released Under Silk Samagra-2 To Boost Sericulture Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)The government has released Rs 4,390.68 crore under the Silk Samagra-2 scheme between 2021-22 and January 2026 to strengthen silk production, productivity and quality across the country, Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said in reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Out of the total financial outlay of Rs 4,424.90 crore allocated for the scheme during the period, Rs1,374.44 crore has been released to states and Union Territories based on proposals submitted for the implementation of beneficiary-oriented components.

The scheme is being implemented by the Central Silk Board, which maintains consolidated data on beneficiaries including sericulture farmers, self-help groups and reeling or re-reeling units supported under the programme.

As per official data, a total of 1,12,385 beneficiaries have been supported under the scheme from 2021-22 till February 2026. This includes 65,566 sericulture farmers and 6,141 reeling and re-reeling units, such as automatic reeling machines, multi-end reeling units and other small and Vanya reeling units.

Category-wise data shows that 81,554 beneficiaries belong to the general category, while 13,505 are from Scheduled Castes and 17,326 from Scheduled Tribes.

State-wise allocations indicate that Karnataka received the highest support of Rs 307.64 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu with Rs 190.69 crore, Assam with Rs 89.35 crore, Uttar Pradesh with Rs 89.05 crore, and Andhra Pradesh with Rs 87.59 crore. Other states receiving allocations include Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal and several northeastern states.

The Silk Samagra-2 scheme aims to strengthen the entire sericulture value chain by supporting farmers, improving reeling infrastructure and promoting modern technologies to enhance silk production and quality in the country.

(KNN Bureau)

