The Wardrobe Refresh You Needed Samantha's Fashion Brand 'Truly SMA' Just Dropped In Pantaloons And We're Obsessed

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India Pantaloons, India's most loved and trusted fashion retailer, announces the launch of Truly SMA, the contemporary fashion label founded by actor and fashion icon Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This first launch event of Truly SMA at Pantaloons also builds on the brand's ongoing association with the actor as the face of Pantaloons, bringing the collaboration together in a deeper way. The introduction of the brand further strengthens Pantaloons' commitment to offering customers thoughtfully curated labels that reflect the evolving style of modern India. Pantaloons is a playful and youthful fashion destination from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

Pantaloons x Truly SMA

With a sharp understanding of what today's woman seeks from her wardrobe, Pantaloons continues to expand its fashion portfolio with brands that balance aspiration and accessibility. Truly SMA is a natural addition to this journey, bringing a perspective that is rooted in confidence, comfort and individuality.

The launch event, held at the flagship Pantaloons store in Hyderabad, saw a massive turnout of fans and fashion enthusiasts eager to get a first look at a brand that promises to blend Samantha's signature effortless style with high-quality, everyday functionality. The Pantaloons store came alive with conversations around personal style, self-expression and effortless dressing as guests experienced Truly SMA up close in a high-energy retail setting.

Speaking about the launch, Sangeeta Tanwani, Chief Executive Officer, Pantaloons and OWND! said,“At Pantaloons, our focus is on bringing fashion that resonates our customers. Truly SMA embodies a modern sensibility for effortless style, which aligns beautifully with our vision. We are delighted to introduce the brand across select stores and celebrate this milestone with a special launch in Hyderabad. It also marks an exciting new chapter in our ongoing association with Samantha.”

Adding to this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said,“Truly SMA is very personal to me. I wanted to create clothing that feels authentic and empowering - pieces that move with you through everyday life. Launching Truly SMA at Pantaloons feels great as it takes my association with the brand forward, enabling us to bring the Truly SMA collection to women across the country. And being at the starting line of this journey in Hyderabad feels really special.”

Truly SMA which is born from Samantha's personal philosophy of authenticity and mindful living, is designed to be fluid, effortless and versatile. The debut collection features an array of everyday wardrobe essentials, including versatile co-ords, tops, dresses, and separates, designed for comfort, repetition, and effortless style – pieces that move seamlessly through real life.

By launching at Pantaloons, Truly SMA now gains an immediate footprint across major Indian metros, offering customers an immersive 'touch-and-feel' experience. Truly SMA will now be available at select Pantaloons stores across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata as well as online at

About Pantaloons

Pantaloons, a division of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., is a playful and youthful fashion destination with 405 stores, spread across 189+ cities and towns. As a playground for fashion, Pantaloons offers a wide variety of styles across categories and occasions. The brand speaks to the ever-evolving millennial customer of today who is confident and expressive. Be it through the physical retail experience or online, the Pantaloons experience is exciting, friendly and uplifting. With a vibrant, expressive and fun-loving approach to style, the brand seeks to enable the customer to be their fashionable best.

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), part of the Aditya Birla Group, is India's leading fashion powerhouse, offering a distinguished portfolio of renowned brands and retail formats, catering to multiple high-growth segments. As of March 31, 2025, the Company has presence across 1,168 stores spanning 7.1 Mn sqft. retail space.

ABFRL's portfolio includes Pantaloons, one of India's most loved fashion destinations, and OWND!, a growing value retail format. The Company also operates The Collective, who commands a dominant position as one of the country's most influential multi-brand luxury retailers, with exclusive long-term tie-ups with global fashion brands including Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker and Fred Perry. ABFRL has also partnered with Paris based Galeries Lafayette to introduce a high-end luxury destination in India.

ABFRL is a market leader in branded ethnic wear, its portfolio includes Jaypore, Tasva and TCNS brands and it has forged strategic partnerships with India's top designers such as Shantnu & Nikhil, Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi, and House of Masaba. Recently, the Company further expanded its ethnic wear leadership with the integration of TCNS brands, home to leading women's brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Elleven and Folksong.

To address the evolving preferences of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is also building a portfolio of new-age, digital-first fashion brands under its tech-led venture TMRW. This platform collaborates with emerging entrepreneurs to co-create scalable fashion businesses in India's rapidly expanding fashion ecosystem.