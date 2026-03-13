Qatar Tourism Announces Final Hotel Stay Extensions For Visitors Affected By Travel Disruptions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Tourism has announced that the temporary hotel stay extensions provided to visitors affected by recent travel disruptions will remain in place until 14 March 2026, allowing guests additional time to make the necessary travel arrangements to return to their home destinations.

The temporary measure was introduced to support visitors whose travel plans were disrupted due to exceptional circumstances.

Eligible visitors whose flights were canceled or disrupted since 28 February have been provided with complimentary hotel stay extensions in licensed hotels, including accommodation in the same room category and three daily meals, coordinated between Qatar Tourism and hospitality partners.

Visitors can finalize their travel arrangements by 14 March. Those requiring assistance may contact their hotel concierge, or the Qatar Tourism hotline at 106.