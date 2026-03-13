Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Rises To 773

The report also noted an increase in the number of child casualties, with the number of children killed rising from 98 yesterday to 103 today, while the number of wounded children rose from 304 yesterday to 326 today.

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