Iran, India Fms Discuss Recent Regional Developments

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The foreign ministers of Iran and India discussed recent regional and global developments in a phone call, highlighting Iran's right to self-defense and the potential role of BRICS in promoting regional stability and security.

According to a post on the X account of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

During the call, Araghchi briefed his Indian counterpart on the situation arising from what he described as“aggressions and crimes committed by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran,” and their implications for regional and global stability and security.

He stressed the firm determination of Iran's government, people and armed forces to exercise their legitimate right to self-defense against aggressors.

Araghchi also called on international and regional organizations to condemn military aggression against Iran.

Referring to BRICS as a platform for expanding multilateral cooperation, he emphasized the need for the bloc to play a constructive role at the current stage in supporting regional and global stability and security.

Jaishankar, for his part, expressed India's readiness to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation in regional and international forums and underscored the importance of finding ways to strengthen lasting stability and security in the region as a shared priority.

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