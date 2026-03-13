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Power World Becomes Official Wellness Partner Of Kings Hospital
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Power World Gyms, Sri Lanka's leading fitness brand with over 30 years of promoting healthier lifestyles, has partnered with Kings Hospital Colombo as its Official Wellness Partner. This collaboration combines fitness and healthcare expertise to launch a dedicated wellness programme for hospital staff, supporting both physical and mental well-being.
Through this partnership, Power World reinforces its commitment to making fitness and preventive wellness accessible, effective, and sustainable for the professionals who care for communities every day.
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