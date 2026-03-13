Bihar: Four Firs Registered Against LPG Violations In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 13 (IANS) The district administration in Bihar's Patna has intensified monitoring to ensure the smooth supply and distribution of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

So far, four cases have been registered in connection with LPG-related violations.

Of these, three FIRs were lodged in the Barh subdivision, while one FIR was registered in the Danapur subdivision.

Officials said the cases in Barh were registered against restaurant and café operators for using domestic LPG cylinders instead of commercial cylinders, which violates existing regulations.

In Danapur, the FIR was filed in connection with black marketing of LPG cylinders.

The District Magistrate said the administration is fully committed to ensuring a transparent and uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG in the interest of consumers.

Additional District Magistrates, district-level officials, Sub-Divisional Officers and block-level officials have been directed to conduct regular inspections and raids at LPG dealer and distributor outlets.

Authorities are also collecting feedback from consumers and the general public.

The DM has instructed officials to immediately register FIRs and arrest those involved if complaints of black marketing, hoarding or overpricing are received.

He warned that no laxity, negligence or irregularity will be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against violators under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

To further strengthen monitoring, the administration has constituted 28 enforcement squads (Dhawa Dal) at the block level to address complaints related to domestic LPG cylinders and prevent hoarding.

Block Supply Officers, Block Supply Inspectors and Assistant District Supply Officers have been appointed as nodal officers in these squads.

These officers are tasked with responding to complaints received from consumers and control rooms and taking immediate action.

All Sub-Divisional Officers have been designated as senior officers-in-charge of the enforcement teams operating within their respective jurisdictions to ensure effective redressal of LPG-related complaints.

The district administration has appealed to the public to report any irregularities so that swift action can be taken against those involved in illegal LPG trade.