Over 2.75 Lakh Water Conservation Projects Carried Out In Gujarat: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, March 13 (IANS) More than 2.75 lakh water conservation works have been undertaken across Gujarat under the first and second phases of the 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari' campaign, Water Supply Minister Ishwarsinh Patel told the state Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Responding to a question raised by a legislator in the House, Patel said the large number of works reflects the state's efforts to address irregular rainfall and rising water demand through structured water conservation measures.

He said Gujarat currently ranks sixth in the country in terms of water conservation works carried out under the campaign initiated by the Government of India.

According to the minister, a total of 1,33,522 water conservation works were completed in the first phase of the campaign across the state.

The second phase is currently underway, during which 1,41,821 additional works have been taken up so far, taking the cumulative total to more than 2.75 lakh works.

Patel said the initiative aims to improve groundwater levels through systematic rainwater storage and recharge.

"The programme is being implemented with the participation of various stakeholders, including government departments, local self-government bodies, gram panchayats, farmer groups, non-governmental organisations and citizens who are contributing voluntary labour," he said.

He said several types of works are being carried out under the campaign through coordination among departments such as water supply, rural development and panchayat institutions.

These include borewell recharge structures, construction of check dams, rooftop rainwater harvesting systems and the deepening of ponds and other water bodies.

In total, 17 different types of water conservation activities are being implemented under the programme.

The minister also informed the Assembly that Gujarat has secured representation among the top-performing urban local bodies under the campaign.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation ranked third among the top 10 municipal corporations in the country, while Surat Municipal Corporation secured fourth place, and Jamnagar Municipal Corporation ranked seventh.