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Notification On The Transactions Concluded By Manager In Issuer's Securities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Artea Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.
Additional information:
Artea bankas AB has received the notifications of the persons, closely associated with the manager, on transactions in securities issued by the bank (attached).
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Chief Financial Officer
..., +370 610 44447
Attachments
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Pranesimas apie su VPEA susijusio asmens sandori_Willgrow_VP busimas pardavimas_20260313_L-
Pranesimas apie su VPEA susijusio asmens sandori_Willgrow_VP pardavimas_20260313_LT_EN
G.Kateiva_20260312 EN
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