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Notification On The Transactions Concluded By Manager In Issuer's Securities


2026-03-13 10:31:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Artea Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Artea bankas AB has received the notifications of the persons, closely associated with the manager, on transactions in securities issued by the bank (attached).

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Chief Financial Officer
..., +370 610 44447

Attachments

  • Pranesimas apie su VPEA susijusio asmens sandori_Willgrow_VP busimas pardavimas_20260313_L-
  • Pranesimas apie su VPEA susijusio asmens sandori_Willgrow_VP pardavimas_20260313_LT_EN
  • G.Kateiva_20260312 EN

MENAFN13032026004107003653ID1110858095



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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