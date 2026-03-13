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GWM Marks Ramadan in the Middle East with a Brand Film Celebrating Togetherness and the Joy of Coming Together
(MENAFNEditorial) This Ramadan, GWM Middle East unveils a new brand-led campaign that celebrates one of the most meaningful moments of the Holy Month: coming together for iftar. Anchored by a regional social film, the campaign reflects the shared values of family, connection and presence, while subtly showcasing GWM’s growing vehicle range, including the newly launched TANK 700 and HAVAL V7.
The film follows different members of the same family as they make their way through the city toward a shared destination, a restaurant where they will break their fast together. Each journey unfolds independently, yet with a shared sense of purpose, capturing the anticipation, comedy, warmth and quiet reflection that define the moments leading up to iftar.
Many Journeys. One Table.
Set against familiar Middle Eastern urban backdrops, the film portrays everyday Ramadan realities, last-minute arrivals, and the unspoken understanding of being exactly where you need to be. Each family member arrives in a different GWM vehicle, collectively representing the brand’s diverse portfolio and how it fits seamlessly into different lifestyles.
The TANK 700 appears as a confident, commanding presence, reflecting strength and assurance on the road, while the HAVAL V7 is positioned as a refined and versatile companion for daily city driving. Meanwhile, the HAVAL H9 is born for families, delivering space, comfort, and reliability for every journey together.
Together with other models from the GWM range, the vehicles act not as the focus, but as enablers, quietly supporting moments that truly matter.
Rooted in Regional Values
Rather than focusing on performance alone, the Ramadan film emphasizes GWM’s belief that mobility plays a role in human connection. The story mirrors the rhythm of Ramadan in the Middle East, where schedules slow, priorities shift, and togetherness takes center stage.
Through natural, relatable storytelling, the campaign reinforces GWM’s commitment to the region, offering vehicles designed for comfort, safety and reliability, built to support everyday life during the most meaningful times of the year.
A Message of Togetherness
Speaking of the campaign, Sunny Bhat, Sales & Marketing Director, GWM Middle East said, “Ramadan is a reminder that no matter how different our journeys may be, what matters most is where we end up, together. This film reflects our belief that vehicles are not just about getting from one place to another, but about enabling moments of connection. We are proud to see our growing range, including the TANK 700 and HAVAL V7, be part of these everyday Ramadan stories.”
Campaign Rollout
The Ramadan brand film will be released across digital and social platforms throughout the Holy Month, supported by regional content adaptations that highlight GWM’s range and its relevance to Middle Eastern families and lifestyles.
The film follows different members of the same family as they make their way through the city toward a shared destination, a restaurant where they will break their fast together. Each journey unfolds independently, yet with a shared sense of purpose, capturing the anticipation, comedy, warmth and quiet reflection that define the moments leading up to iftar.
Many Journeys. One Table.
Set against familiar Middle Eastern urban backdrops, the film portrays everyday Ramadan realities, last-minute arrivals, and the unspoken understanding of being exactly where you need to be. Each family member arrives in a different GWM vehicle, collectively representing the brand’s diverse portfolio and how it fits seamlessly into different lifestyles.
The TANK 700 appears as a confident, commanding presence, reflecting strength and assurance on the road, while the HAVAL V7 is positioned as a refined and versatile companion for daily city driving. Meanwhile, the HAVAL H9 is born for families, delivering space, comfort, and reliability for every journey together.
Together with other models from the GWM range, the vehicles act not as the focus, but as enablers, quietly supporting moments that truly matter.
Rooted in Regional Values
Rather than focusing on performance alone, the Ramadan film emphasizes GWM’s belief that mobility plays a role in human connection. The story mirrors the rhythm of Ramadan in the Middle East, where schedules slow, priorities shift, and togetherness takes center stage.
Through natural, relatable storytelling, the campaign reinforces GWM’s commitment to the region, offering vehicles designed for comfort, safety and reliability, built to support everyday life during the most meaningful times of the year.
A Message of Togetherness
Speaking of the campaign, Sunny Bhat, Sales & Marketing Director, GWM Middle East said, “Ramadan is a reminder that no matter how different our journeys may be, what matters most is where we end up, together. This film reflects our belief that vehicles are not just about getting from one place to another, but about enabling moments of connection. We are proud to see our growing range, including the TANK 700 and HAVAL V7, be part of these everyday Ramadan stories.”
Campaign Rollout
The Ramadan brand film will be released across digital and social platforms throughout the Holy Month, supported by regional content adaptations that highlight GWM’s range and its relevance to Middle Eastern families and lifestyles.
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