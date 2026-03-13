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GAC, represented at the GAC AVTODOM dealership, is creating a closed car owners' club
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The GAC brand is officially represented at the GAC AVTODOM dealership. The dealership announced the launch of an exclusive closed community for its customers. The new project, called GAC Family, aims to unite owners of the brand's vehicles in a community of like-minded individuals.
A closed Telegram channel will be the main communication platform for participants. Access will be granted only after verification, confirming status as a GAC owner. You can join the community using a special link. This link is issued after completing the form on the project's official website. Brand news, real reviews from like-minded people, exclusive special offers and invitations to closed events and test drives of new models await subscribers of the Telegram channel.
The creation of the GAC Family private club is a logical continuation of the company's strategy to build long-term relationships with car owners and develop customer service.
Growing brand popularity was the prerequisite for the club's creation. GAC entered the top 10 brands by sales volume by the end of 2025. The second-generation GAC GS8 full-size crossover is the brand's flagship model. It deserves special attention. The car is built on the GPMA-L platform. It is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 231 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed Aisin automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. The cabin has seven seats. The second row of seats is equipped with individual climate control and longitudinal seat adjustment. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch multimedia screen, three-zone climate control and Apple CarPlay support are included. A hybrid version, the Dragon HEV, with a total output of 427 horsepower is also available for the Russian market. It uses the Toyota THS transmission.
Sergey Vorobyov, Head of Sales at GAC AVTODOM, noted: "The creation of the closed GAC Family community is an important step for the brand. It allows owners of our vehicles to become part of a larger family. They can get useful information about their vehicle, learn about the brand's latest products and share their driving experiences with like-minded individuals. I'm confident this tool will become popular among our customers".
A closed Telegram channel will be the main communication platform for participants. Access will be granted only after verification, confirming status as a GAC owner. You can join the community using a special link. This link is issued after completing the form on the project's official website. Brand news, real reviews from like-minded people, exclusive special offers and invitations to closed events and test drives of new models await subscribers of the Telegram channel.
The creation of the GAC Family private club is a logical continuation of the company's strategy to build long-term relationships with car owners and develop customer service.
Growing brand popularity was the prerequisite for the club's creation. GAC entered the top 10 brands by sales volume by the end of 2025. The second-generation GAC GS8 full-size crossover is the brand's flagship model. It deserves special attention. The car is built on the GPMA-L platform. It is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 231 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed Aisin automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. The cabin has seven seats. The second row of seats is equipped with individual climate control and longitudinal seat adjustment. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch multimedia screen, three-zone climate control and Apple CarPlay support are included. A hybrid version, the Dragon HEV, with a total output of 427 horsepower is also available for the Russian market. It uses the Toyota THS transmission.
Sergey Vorobyov, Head of Sales at GAC AVTODOM, noted: "The creation of the closed GAC Family community is an important step for the brand. It allows owners of our vehicles to become part of a larger family. They can get useful information about their vehicle, learn about the brand's latest products and share their driving experiences with like-minded individuals. I'm confident this tool will become popular among our customers".
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