78 Surrendered Maoists From Sukma Witness Chhattisgarh Assembly Proceedings

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, March 13 (IANS) In a symbolic step towards rehabilitation and mainstream integration, 78 surrendered Maoists from Sukma district visited the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in Raipur on Friday.

The group, comprising former cadres who once operated in the dense jungles of Bastar, observed live proceedings of the House - the very“Temple of Democracy” they had long rejected under Maoist ideology.

Organised under the state's“surrender and rehabilitation policy”, the educational tour aimed to expose these individuals to the democratic process, demonstrating how elected representatives debate and enact laws for public welfare.

The visit marked a profound shift; feet that once traversed guerrilla paths with weapons now climbed the Assembly steps as citizens seeking reintegration.

Upon arrival, the former Maoists watched the session from the visitors' gallery, gaining insights into legislative functioning, constituency representation and governance.

They also interacted with senior officials, including Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap, who engaged with the group. Sukma MLA Kawasi Lakhma, a former minister hailing from the district, personally welcomed them, praising their courage in abandoning violence and wishing them success in rebuilding their lives.

The surrendered individuals described the experience as“eye-opening”.

Many expressed astonishment at the contrast between the democratic realities they witnessed and the distorted narratives of state oppression propagated during their time in the forests.

They now aspire to lead normal lives as law-abiding citizens, benefiting from government schemes providing food, shelter, skill training, employment opportunities and financial assistance.

Chhattisgarh's rehabilitation approach extends beyond weapon surrender.

It emphasises holistic reintegration through exposure programmes like this tour, intended to foster trust in constitutional institutions and promote dialogue over armed conflict.

Official figures indicate a significant surge in surrenders: over 2,500 Maoists have laid down arms in the past year and a half, with thousands more surrendering in recent years amid intensified security operations and development initiatives in Bastar.

The government has reiterated its commitment to eradicating Left Wing Extremism by March 31, 2026, combining firm counter-insurgency measures with rehabilitation initiatives.