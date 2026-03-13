Azerbaijan Evaluates Green Energy Cooperation With Belgian Company

"We discussed Azerbaijan's renewable energy projects and the electricity exports potential with Yves Leterme, the former Prime Minister of Belgium and W-Kracht. Azerbaijan is keen on enhancing its energy collaboration with European enterprises," the post said.

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