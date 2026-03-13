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Uzbekistan, Pakistan Expand Cargo Transport With First Charter Flight

Uzbekistan, Pakistan Expand Cargo Transport With First Charter Flight


2026-03-13 09:05:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 13. Uzbekistan and Pakistan have completed their inaugural charter cargo flight, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airways.

A Boeing 737 cargo aircraft, arriving from Lahore, delivered a shipment to Tashkent International Airport, which included 17 tons of meat products.

This initiative is part of a broader plan to progressively scale up cargo transportation volumes. Future flights are expected to gradually increase the amount of goods transported, with an ambitious target of reaching 100 tons per flight.

The first flight was operated by the Pakistani airline Air Eagle, following an initiative by the charter company Air Speed Charter, which intends to continue operating flights with larger cargo capacities in the future.

The establishment of this charter route marks a significant step toward enhancing trade logistics between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, to increase bilateral cargo transportation volumes.

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Trend News Agency

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