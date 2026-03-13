Instructional Assistant Professor of Philosophy and Religion, University of Mississippi

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Katherine Moses is an Instructional Assistant Professor in Philosophy and Religion. Previously, she was an Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida; before that, she held a Postdoctoral Fellowship at the Center for Philosophy of Religion at the University of Notre Dame. She received her doctoral degree from Saint Louis University, studying how people learn together, gaining new knowledge through collaborative efforts.

Her primary research touches topics such as social inquiry, flourishing, intellectual virtue, and the value of loving relationships. She has published on topics in social epistemology, ethics, and philosophy of religion. She particularly enjoys teaching courses in logic and history of philosophy, especially medieval philosophy. She also has teaching interests in the philosophy of consumption and the philosophy of health and fitness.

–present Instructional Assistant Professor of Philosophy and Religion, University of Mississippi

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