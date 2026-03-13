7 Pakistani Security Personnel Killed In Bomb Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A local police spokesperson confirmed that six officers died immediately after the explosion, while another officer who was injured later died in hospital due to severe wounds sustained in the blast.

Officials said the attack occurred while police officers were conducting a routine patrol in the area. The vehicle was reportedly hit by an improvised explosive device planted along the roadside.

Pakistani authorities described the incident as a terrorist attack and said additional security forces were deployed to the scene to secure the area and launch an investigation.

The attack comes amid a broader surge in militant violence across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where security forces have increasingly been targeted by armed groups over the past year.

According to reports, violence in the province has risen sharply, with the number of casualties increasing from around 1,620 in 2024 to more than 2,300 in 2025.

The incident also comes at a time of rising tensions between Pakistan and Taliban authorities in Afghanistan. Pakistani forces recently carried out airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia and Paktika provinces, which Taliban officials said killed civilians.

In response, the Taliban claimed it launched drone strikes against Pakistani military positions in the Kohat area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting the growing cross-border tensions between the two sides.

The latest bombing underscores the fragile security situation in the region, where militant violence and rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to threaten stability and civilian safety.