SAIC Board Of Directors Declares Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC ) announced today that the company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of the company's common stock payable on April 24, 2026 to stockholders of record on April 10, 2026.

SAIC intends to continue paying dividends on a quarterly basis, although the declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the board of directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion.​​​ For more information, visit saic. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Media Contact:

Darryn James

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Investor Relations Contact:

Jon Raviv

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on“forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the“Risk Factors,”“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and“Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at or on the SEC's website at. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC's expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.