Brazil Faces Second US Trade Probe As 60 Nations Targeted

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - Brazil now faces two simultaneous Section 301 investigations - a new forced labor probe opened March 12 alongside a prior July 2025 investigation covering deforestation, ethanol, digital trade (including Pix), and intellectual property - with 22% of Brazilian exports to the U.S. already subject to surcharges and $10.9 billion under Section 232 tariffs. - The USTR opened the forced labor investigation against 60 economies simultaneously - including the EU, China, Japan, the UK, and nine Latin American nations - alleging governments have failed to ban imports produced with forced labor, one day after launching a separate excess-capacity probe against 16 economies, forming the Trump administration's Plan B after the Supreme Court struck down reciprocal tariffs. - Brazilian diplomats fear the country's own documented labor rescues - over 2,000 workers freed from slavery-like conditions in 2024 - will be instrumentalized to justify tariffs, despite Itamaraty arguing in August 2025 that Brazil's policies are transparent, non-discriminatory, and WTO-compliant. The US Trade Probe Strategy After the Supreme Court

The context matters more than the announcement. On February 20, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Trump had exceeded his authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose country-specific reciprocal tariffs, striking down the centerpiece of his trade agenda. Within days, the administration pivoted to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 - a statute that allows the USTR to investigate and impose tariffs on a country-by-country basis through a formal investigation process rather than executive emergency declaration. The forced labor US trade probe against 60 economies, combined with the excess-capacity investigation against 16 economies announced one day earlier, represents the most sweeping use of Section 301 since the statute's creation. This is part of The Rio Times' comprehensive coverage of Latin American financial markets and economic developments.

USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer told reporters he hopes to conclude the investigations - including proposed remedies - before temporary 10% tariffs imposed under Section 122 expire in July. Deborah Elms of the Hinrich Foundation called the April 28 hearing timeline "unrealistically short" given the breadth of countries involved. Wendy Cutler, former U.S. trade representative and vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, observed that with reciprocal tariffs struck down, the administration made clear that Plan B would be deployed immediately.

What the US Trade Probe Means for Latin America

Nine Latin American economies are on the list: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, plus the Caribbean's Bahamas, Guiana, and Trinidad and Tobago. For Brazil specifically, the forced labor allegation targets the agricultural sector, where in 2024 the Labor Ministry rescued over 2,000 workers from conditions analogous to slavery. Brazilian diplomats privately worry that these documented vulnerabilities - which Brazil itself has actively combated - will be instrumentalized to justify tariffs rather than addressed through cooperation. The Itamaraty's August 2025 response to the prior Section 301 investigation argued that Brazil's policies are transparent, non-discriminatory, and WTO-compliant, while reiterating that Brazil does not recognize the legitimacy of unilateral instruments like Section 301.

The combined effect of both investigations is substantial. Brazil already faces Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper, and lumber affecting approximately $10.9 billion in exports. The ongoing July 2025 Section 301 probe covers digital trade, ethanol, intellectual property, and deforestation. Now the forced labor investigation adds another vector. CNN Brasil reported that 22% of Brazil's trade flow with the United States is already impacted by surcharges - and any additional tariffs resulting from these new probes would further compress that corridor.

Allies and Rivals on the Same List

Trade experts noted the remarkable breadth of the list. The European Union - which enacted its own forced labor regulation banning products made with forced labor from its market - sits alongside Venezuela and Libya on the same investigation docket. The UK, Japan, Australia, and Canada are targeted alongside Bangladesh and Cambodia. Elms of the Hinrich Foundation argued that targeting countries that already have legislative frameworks against forced labor while sparing others with weaker records does not make analytical sense. The sweeping scope risks alienating the very partners Washington needs for a collective response to Chinese industrial overcapacity. CBS News noted that Greer's statement does not explicitly threaten tariffs - but Section 301 authorizes them, along with import restrictions and the suspension of trade agreement concessions, if investigations conclude that unfair practices exist.