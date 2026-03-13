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Another Iranian Missile Intercepted Over Turkey

Another Iranian Missile Intercepted Over Turkey


2026-03-13 08:03:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported this.

“A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the statement said.

It is noted that“consultations are being conducted with the relevant country” to clarify the circumstances of the incident fully.

Read also: The Iran War, Prices, and Elections

“All developments in the region are being closely monitored and assessed with national security as the foremost priority,” the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, NATO air defense previously shot down two ballistic missiles over Turkish territory.

Illustrative photo: AA

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UkrinForm

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