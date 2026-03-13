David T Steinhauer Shares A Transformational Faith Journey In My Road To Emmaus Journey

MENAFN - GetNews) In My Road To Emmaus Journey, David T. Steinhauer invites readers into a deeply personal and spiritually transformative testimony of moving from religious routine to an intimate relationship with Christ Jesus. Burnt out and broken, one soul cried for mercy and found grace. What unfolds is a raw and powerful journey of divine awakening that challenges believers to rediscover the heart of their faith.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical account of the road to Emmaus, Steinhauer reflects on his own spiritual path, confronting religious bondage and discovering the freedom, joy, and peace that come through true oneness with Christ. The book speaks directly to those who feel weary in their walk with God, offering hope that faith is not about rituals or outward appearances, but about transformation into a new creation.

At the core of the message is the prayer of Jesus found in John 17:20 to 26, where Christ calls His followers into unity with the Father. Steinhauer emphasizes that Christianity is not merely religion about God, but a living, personal relationship with Christ Jesus, who is God. The book challenges readers with the timeless question Jesus asks every human being,“Who do you say I am?” and encourages a sincere and life changing response.

David T. Steinhauer brings over five decades of lived experience to this work. Having grown up in Haiti's mission field and living there for more than 50 years, he served as a Christian businessman working alongside various mission organizations. A lifelong student of Scripture, he focuses on the practical reality of Christ Jesus in the lives of culturally diverse humanity. His life verses reflect the heartbeat of this book: boasting only in the cross of Christ and embracing the transformation into a new creation. For Steinhauer, Christ Jesus is all that truly matters.

My Road To Emmaus Journey serves as both testimony and invitation. It calls a new generation to move beyond religious obligation into genuine communion with Christ. Readers seeking renewal, clarity, and deeper spiritual intimacy will find encouragement and conviction within its pages.

For more information, visit David T Steinhauer. com.

Global Book Network - David T Steinhauer, Author of My Road To Emmaus Journey





