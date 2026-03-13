Finally, Easter Music: Escape From Easter Town Hops To Streaming

MENAFN - GetNews)Today, Cruz Bellemonte releases Escape From Easter Town, a comedy concept album that proves Easter music has officially arrived.

The album, a follow-up to 2025's The King of Easter, expands Bellemonte's whimsical holiday mythology with bigger characters, sharper humor, and a surprisingly heartfelt story about a town where it's always Easter Sunday - and a father and daughter determined to finally move on.

Blending theatrical storytelling, playful satire, and refreshingly wholesome comedy, Escape From Easter Town makes a bold case for Easter as more than a seasonal afterthought.

“I just felt like it was finally time,” says Bellemonte.“We have Christmas music. We have Halloween playlists. But what are people listening to while they're glazing a ham? Easter deserves its own soundtrack.”

At the center of the album is an absurd yet tender premise: a pastel-colored town trapped in endless springtime celebration. Through a cast of unforgettable characters - including the wicked Easter Badger, who targets the fathers of misbehaved children - Bellemonte delivers songs that are as catchy as they are unexpectedly sincere.

Among the standout tracks:

“Nobody Loves a Cream Egg”

An anthem for those who feel gross inside. Equal parts power ballad and tragedy, the song transforms a divisive Easter candy into a surprisingly relatable underdog.

“Bunny Loving Mommy”

Easter's answer to I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus. Shockingly wholesome, and sweet - it's poised to become a new holiday singalong.

“Be Good for Easter (feat. The Easter Badger)”

The Badger steps into the spotlight in a cautionary message for children. Easter's Crampus means business.

“Billy Badger Had a Bully”

The origin story of the Easter Badger.

While the premise may sound absurd, Bellemonte insists the album's heart is genuine.

“I wanted to make something funny that didn't have to be cynical,” he says.“It's bright, it's ridiculous, but it's also about family. Easter is this quiet holiday where everyone's just together in the kitchen. I wanted music that felt like it belonged there.”

In a cultural landscape often driven by irony, Escape From Easter Town embraces sincerity without sacrificing humor. It's theatrical. It's strange. And it's refreshingly kind.

Bellemonte adds,“I'll never be the King of Christmas, but if we do this right, I could just be the King of Easter – well not counting the main guy obviously.”

Escape From Easter Town is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Listen now:

HearNow:

Spotify:

About Cruz Bellemonte

Cruz Bellemonte is a singer-songwriter known for blending theatrical storytelling with heartfelt humor. Following the release of The King of Easter, Bellemonte has continued to build a whimsical holiday universe that balances satire with sincerity, carving out a unique lane in seasonal music.

Video Link: