Al Rayyan Coach Jorge Welcomes Resumption

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan head coach Artur Jorge has welcomed the resumption of the Qatar Stars League (QSL), expressing relief as football returns despite the challenging circumstances in the Middle East.

Fourth-placed Al Rayyan will take on Al Shahania in their Round 18 clash at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium today.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the match, the Portuguese coach said the team was pleased to see the league restart after the recent break.

“We are happy that the league is back after the break. We feel safe in Qatar and we thank the country for the security and safety it continues to provide for everyone,” Jorge said.

He added that the team's focus is now firmly on finishing the season strongly.

“Our focus now is on finishing the league in a position that reflects Al Rayyan's ambitions and the expectations of the club's fans. The team has prepared well for the Al Shahania match, and this game represents an important opportunity for us to continue our work and achieve a positive result,” he said.