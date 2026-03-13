Colombia Stock Market COLCAP Plunges 4.5% As Oil Hits $100

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio Times Daily Market Brief. Colombia Thursday, March 13, 2026 · Covering the session of Wednesday, March 12, 2026 The Big Three 1. COLCAP Suffers Worst Session in Months. The MSCI COLCAP plunged 4.53% to 2,172.32, shedding 103.05 points in its steepest single-day decline of 2026. The index opened at 2,268.37, briefly touched 2,269.31, then sold off relentlessly to close at the day's low. The bearish marubozu candle-with virtually no upper shadow-signals total seller dominance from bell to bell. 2. Brent Hits $100 on Strait of Hormuz Shutdown. Brent crude surged 9.22% to $100.46 per barrel-its first close above $100 since August 2022-after Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared the Strait of Hormuz should remain shut. Three commercial vessels were struck in the Persian Gulf on Thursday. For Colombia, the oil surge is a double-edged sword: higher crude boosts export revenues and Ecopetrol's outlook, but the broader risk-off environment punishes emerging-market equities. 3. Peso Rallies Post-Election Despite Global Storm. The Colombian peso continued its post-congressional-election rally, with the TRM falling to COP 3,687.87 per dollar-down 2.8% from election day (March 8). Markets interpreted the March 8 results as relatively constructive for financial assets. However, the spot rate closed higher at COP 3,700.64 as the surging DXY (near 99.5) and risk aversion pressured emerging-market currencies late in the session. Market Snapshot

Indicator Value Change COLCAP Close (BVC) 2,172.32 −4.53% COLCAP Open 2,268.37 - Intraday Range 2,172.06 – 2,269.31 - USD/COP TRM COP 3,687.87 −0.61% USD/COP Spot Close COP 3,700.64 +0.35% Brent Crude $100.46 +9.22% Gold (Apr Futures) $5,138.11 −0.79% S&P 500 6,672.62 −1.52% VIX 27.29 +12.63% COLCAP from ATH (2,562) - −15.21% COLCAP YTD - +5.04%

Colombia Stock Market COLCAP Today: Equities

The Colombia stock market COLCAP today suffered a capitulation event on Thursday, March 12. The MSCI COLCAP opened at 2,268.37, briefly touched the session high of 2,269.31 in the first minutes, then sold off relentlessly for the remainder of the session, closing at 2,172.32-just 26 centavos above the intraday low of 2,172.06. The resulting candle is a near-perfect bearish marubozu with virtually no upper shadow, signaling unrelenting selling pressure from open to close.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of the Colombian stock market and Latin American financial markets. For context, see our previous session's report: COLCAP Edges Up 0.12% as Post-Election Rally Cools. Also read: Colombia Inflation Dips but Core Pressures Intensify.

The selloff was broad-based, with financial-sector heavyweights bearing the brunt. Grupo Cibest (Bancolombia), Grupo Bolívar, and Grupo Sura all posted significant losses as institutional investors rotated out of emerging-market equity exposure amid the global risk-off event. Ecopetrol likely showed relative resilience given the Brent surge to $100, but its weight in the index was insufficient to offset the financial-sector carnage. The 4.53% single-day decline is the worst percentage loss of 2026 and underscores the compound pressure of the geopolitical oil shock and lingering domestic political uncertainty ahead of the May 31 presidential first round.

Despite the brutal session, the COLCAP retains a positive year-to-date return of approximately 5.04%, supported by the strong rally in January when the index reached its all-time high of 2,562.00 on January 27. However, the index now sits 15.21% below that peak, and the weekly loss of approximately 2.14% (through Friday March 6) has likely deepened further. The BVC reported individual investor participation grew 60% in 2025, but the current correction is testing the conviction of these newer market participants.

Currency

The Colombian peso exchange rate today showed a split personality on March 12, even as the Colombia stock market COLCAP today absorbed its steepest selloff of the year. The official TRM (Tasa Representativa del Mercado) was set at COP 3,687.87, down COP 22.63 (−0.61%) from the prior day-continuing a remarkable post-election appreciation streak. From COP 3,795.55 on election day (March 8) to COP 3,687.87 just four days later, the peso has gained nearly 2.8%, as markets interpreted the congressional results as relatively constructive for financial assets.

However, the spot market told a more cautious story. The USD/COP spot rate closed at COP 3,700.64, up COP 12.77 from Wednesday's close, as the surging dollar index (DXY near 99.5) and global risk aversion pressured emerging-market currencies late in the session. The intraday range was wide (COP 3,673–3,729), with the peso opening weak at COP 3,709.90 before strengthening mid-session as Brent's surge past $100 provided support through the oil-export channel. According to Infobae, 1,739 transactions were executed on the Set-FX platform during the session.

The Ministry of Finance's 2026 financial plan, published on March 11, projects an average USD/COP rate of COP 3,915 for 2026-significantly weaker than current levels-suggesting that the current peso strength may face headwinds from fiscal dynamics. The plan also projects 2.6% GDP growth and a general government deficit of −4.2% of GDP. Meanwhile, BBVA Research's March outlook warns inflation could rebound to 6.5% by year-end due to the 23% minimum wage hike and climate factors, potentially forcing Banco de la República to raise the policy rate toward 12.25%-a scenario that would support the peso but weigh on equities and growth.

Technical Analysis & Chart

The COLCAP's technical picture deteriorated sharply on Thursday. The index closed at 2,172.32, just barely above the intraday low of 2,172.06, forming a large bearish marubozu candle that signals overwhelming selling conviction. Price sliced through the 2,196 and 2,172 support levels on the daily chart, now testing the Bollinger Band lower boundary.

Momentum indicators confirm the bearish thrust. The MACD line at −7.68 remains below the signal line at −30.54, with the histogram at −38.23 deeply negative. RSI readings at 42.42 (fast) and 38.87 (slow) show the index approaching oversold territory but not yet reaching extremes-suggesting further downside is possible before a technical bounce materializes.

The Bollinger Bands show the index pressing against the lower band, with the midline near 2,210 now acting as immediate resistance. The 200-day SMA at approximately 1,970 sits well below current levels, confirming the secular uptrend remains intact despite the severity of the correction from the 2,562 all-time high. The correction from peak to current close represents a 15.2% drawdown-consistent with a major pullback within a structural bull market.

The COLCAP needs to reclaim 2,210 (Bollinger midline) to stabilize, and clear 2,257 (moving average cluster) to signal the corrective phase is ending. Below 2,100, the psychology shifts to a test of the 2,000 round number, which coincides with the weekly support zone identified by Valora Analitik.

Level Price Significance Resistance 3 2,302.50 Upper Bollinger Band Resistance 2 2,257.76 Moving average cluster Resistance 1 2,210.38 Bollinger midline / prior support Last Close 2,172.32 Session close at near day-low Support 1 2,100.00 Psychological level / prior bounce Support 2 2,000.00 Major psychological + weekly support Support 3 ~1,970 200-day SMA

Key LevelsGlobal Context

The global backdrop on March 12 was dominated by the Strait of Hormuz crisis. Brent crude surged 9.22% to close at $100.46 per barrel-its first settlement above $100 since August 2022-after Iran's newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, declared the strait should remain closed as a pressure tool against the U.S.-led coalition. Three additional commercial vessels were struck in the Persian Gulf on Thursday, broadening the maritime disruption campaign. Shipping through the strait, which typically handles a fifth of global oil flows, has ground to a near standstill. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright acknowledged the Navy is“not ready” to escort tankers through the strait before month-end.

Wall Street suffered its worst session of 2026: the Dow fell 739 points (−1.56%) to 46,677.85, the S&P 500 dropped 1.52% to 6,672.62, and the Nasdaq shed 1.78% to 22,311.98-all three posting 2026 closing lows. The VIX surged 12.63% to 27.29. Gold edged down to $5,138 as the stronger dollar (DXY near 99.5) offset safe-haven demand. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.273%.

For Colombia, the oil shock is a double-edged sword. Higher crude prices bolster export revenues, improve fiscal accounts, and support Ecopetrol's earnings-Brent above $100 is a direct windfall for the nation's largest company, which represents roughly 8% of exports. However, the broader risk-off environment punishes emerging-market equities, narrows the window for monetary easing by Banco de la República, and could feed higher imported inflation if the peso weakens. Unlike Chile, which is a near-total petroleum importer and benefits unambiguously from lower oil, Colombia's relationship with crude is inherently more complex.

Looking Ahead

Today (March 13): U.S. GDP second estimate for Q4 2025, University of Michigan 5-year inflation expectations, and JOLTS job openings data. Any upside surprise in inflation expectations would reinforce the stagflation narrative and pressure emerging-market assets further.

Domestic politics: Markets are still digesting the March 8 congressional elections. Pacto Histórico retained its dominant Senate position (approximately 25 seats, 22.87% of the vote), while Centro Democrático's Paloma Valencia emerged as the right-wing presidential candidate with over 2.25 million votes in the“Gran Consulta por Colombia.” Claudia López won the center-left consultation. The political landscape remains polarized ahead of the May 31 presidential first round, and investor positioning in the Colombia stock market COLCAP today increasingly reflects electoral odds.

March 18: The Federal Reserve rate decision. Rates are expected to hold at 3.50–3.75%, but the dot plot and statement language on oil-driven inflation will shape emerging-market rate expectations. CME data shows 95.6% probability of a hold. Any hawkish surprise would strengthen the dollar and pressure the peso.

Structural factors: The Ministry of Finance's 2026 financial plan projects 2.6% GDP growth and an average USD/COP of COP 3,915-significantly weaker than current levels. BBVA Research warns inflation could rebound to 6.5% by year-end, with potential rate hikes to 12.25%. Oxford Economics projects 3.5% GDP growth driven by the 23% minimum wage hike, but the fiscal deficit could reach 7.1% of GDP. The Strait of Hormuz crisis remains the dominant near-term risk factor for global markets.

Verdict

The COLCAP's 4.53% plunge represents the most severe daily loss in months, driven by a toxic combination of the global oil shock, Wall Street's 2026 lows, and lingering domestic political uncertainty. Unlike Chile, which benefits unambiguously from lower oil, Colombia faces a more nuanced calculus: the $100 Brent is a fiscal and Ecopetrol windfall, but the broader risk-off contagion overwhelmed sector-specific tailwinds on Thursday.

The technical breakdown below 2,200 opens the door for further weakness toward the 2,100 psychological support level. The MACD remains deeply negative, RSI is approaching oversold but hasn't reached extremes, and the bearish marubozu candle signals no buying interest emerged at current levels. The 200-day SMA near 1,970 confirms the secular uptrend remains intact, but the 15.2% correction from the all-time high is testing market conviction.

Bias: Bearish near-term, cautiously constructive medium-term. The post-election peso rally signals that markets perceive the political transition constructively, and surging oil prices provide a powerful medium-term tailwind for fiscal accounts and Ecopetrol's earnings. But the near-term risk is that the oil shock triggers a global stagflation scare-feeding higher inflation expectations that could force Banco de la República into a tightening cycle, offsetting the commodity windfall. Watch the 2,100 COLCAP support level and the Strait of Hormuz shipping situation as the two critical near-term pivots.