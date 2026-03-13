King, UAE President Discuss Regional Escalation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed, during a phone call on Friday, the repercussions of the dangerous escalation in the region.His Majesty expressed his condolences over the death of two UAE army personnel killed in the line of duty, and affirmed Jordan's solidarity with the UAE in the face of Iranian attacks on its territory, which constitute a violation of the sovereignty of the UAE and other countries in the region.The two leaders stressed the importance of intensifying international efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, and utilizing dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve conflicts.His Majesty also warned of the dangers of exploiting current regional developments as a pretext to restrict the freedom of worshipers to access Al Aqsa Mosque, and to create new facts on the ground in the West Bank and Gaza.