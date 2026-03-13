Russians Attack Port Infrastructure In Odesa Region With Drones, Causing Damage
The enemy strike caused a fire, which rescue workers quickly extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries.
All relevant services are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack.Read also: War update: 154 clashes on front line over past day, three sectors remain most active
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians attacked a transport infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with a Shahed-type drone.
Photos: Odesa Regional State Administration,
First photo: State Emergency Service
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