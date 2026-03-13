Russians Attack Port Infrastructure In Odesa Region With Drones, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

The enemy strike caused a fire, which rescue workers quickly extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries.

All relevant services are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

War update: 154 clashes on front line over past day, three sectors remain most active

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians attacked a transport infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with a Shahed-type drone.

Photos: Odesa Regional State Administration,

First photo: State Emergency Service