In Sevastopol, Drones Strike Pantsir-S1 Anti-Aircraft Complex
“Tonight in Sevastopol, near Cape Fiolent, the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system was hit at the position of the 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment, according to a subscriber,” the report says.
It is noted that the Pantsir-S1 is not combat-ready. After it was hit, Russian troops tried to repel the UAV attack with small arms.Read also: Russians attack port infrastructure in Odesa region with drones, causing damage
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Special Operations Forces destroyed a component of Russian air defense in Sevastopol and an arsenal in the Donetsk region
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