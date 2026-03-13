In Sevastopol, Drones Strike Pantsir-S1 Anti-Aircraft Complex

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported this.

“Tonight in Sevastopol, near Cape Fiolent, the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system was hit at the position of the 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment, according to a subscriber,” the report says.

It is noted that the Pantsir-S1 is not combat-ready. After it was hit, Russian troops tried to repel the UAV attack with small arms.

Russians attack port infrastructure in Odesa region with drones, causing damage

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Special Operations Forces destroyed a component of Russian air defense in Sevastopol and an arsenal in the Donetsk region

Illustrative photo