Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

In Sevastopol, Drones Strike Pantsir-S1 Anti-Aircraft Complex


2026-03-13 05:09:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported this.

“Tonight in Sevastopol, near Cape Fiolent, the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system was hit at the position of the 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment, according to a subscriber,” the report says.

It is noted that the Pantsir-S1 is not combat-ready. After it was hit, Russian troops tried to repel the UAV attack with small arms.

Read also: Russians attack port infrastructure in Odesa region with drones, causing damage

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Special Operations Forces destroyed a component of Russian air defense in Sevastopol and an arsenal in the Donetsk region

Illustrative photo

MENAFN13032026000193011044ID1110856692



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search