Japan Should Help US In Iran While It's Still Dangerous

MENAFN - Asia Times) Don't expect any fireworks when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi meets US President Donald Trump in Washington on March 19. Compared to Britain, Spain, France and the United States' other erstwhile allies ー large and small (except for the Poles and a couple others) ー Japan looks like the most stalwart ally the US has.

At long last, it is taking its defense seriously: Increasing defense spending. Building ships and submarines, and acquiring long-range missiles. It's improving terms of service for Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Helping the Philippines with its defense and building destroyers for Australia, and holding complex exercises with American and other militaries.

The Japanese are even prodding the Americans to turn US Forces Japan into an actual warfighting command ー to go along with the JSDF's recently opened Joint Operations Command.

That aims to address Japan's longstanding inability to conduct“joint” operations ー either between JSDF services or with the Americans. And in a clear sign Japan is on target, the Chinese are complaining mightily.

But if the Trump-Takaichi meeting is just a pro forma lovefest reaffirming the“ironclad” US-Japan alliance, it will be a lost opportunity to set the alliance on a better course ー as storm clouds approach in Northeast Asia.

China intends to teach the Japanese a lesson when the time is right. Without US military support, Tokyo will be hard-pressed.