Novonesis Issues EUR 1.7 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes
The Notes will be issued on March 19, 2026, and listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. This inaugural issuance consists of three tranches with maturities ranging from 4 to 11 years and fixed interest rates ranging from 3.25% to 4.00%.
Novonesis has been rated A- (stable outlook) by Standard & Poor's (S&P).
The net proceeds from the transaction will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.
Contact information
Investor Relations
Tobias Bjorklund +45 3077 8682...
Anders Enevoldsen +45 5350 1453...
Treasury
Frants Bisgaard Pedersen +45 3077 0342...
Media Relations
Jens Gamborg +45 3077 7182...
Attachment
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2026_EMTN_Programme
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